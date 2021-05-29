Tim Tebow catches TD pass from Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

Sharing is caring!

Tim Tebow Alert! (Don’t worry, there will not be too many more of these as I would be shocked if he makes the team)

According to reports, Tebow, who is trying to make the Jacksonville Jaguars roster as a tight end, caught a pair of touchdowns during Thursday’s OTAs, including one from No. 1 overall draft pick, Trevor Lawrence.

From Jacksonville.com:

During Thursday’s two-hour practice, Tebow, who was not made available for comment, did not drop a pass.

And early on, he caught two short-yardage touchdown passes. He hauled in a pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the left corner of the end zone and quarterback Gardner Minshew connected with him on another.

But make no mistake, Tebow is a work in progress.

Prior to practice, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer admitted that it was a bit “awkward” seeing Tebow play tight end in practice.

“Oh well, I wouldn’t say weird — awkward maybe, the first practice,” Meyer said. ”But it’s 1 of 90, trying to make the team. He has improved, it’s all new for him, but Tyler Bowen is doing a good job with our tight ends as a whole.

‘[James] O’Shaughnessy and [Ben] Ellefson in particular, are — if you watch a video [from] last year and if you watch them practice now, it’s night and day; those guys have really improved. Their positions are trending upward, they’re doing a nice job. It’s one step at a time, we’ll see what happens. He’s (Tebow) one of the 90 trying to make the team.”

Nation, what do you think Tebow’s chances are of making the Jaguars roster?