Tim Tebow contract details with Jacksonville Jaguars revealed

In case you have not yet heard (nobody on Earth), Tim Tebow is back in the NFL after signing a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On Friday, Tebow’s contract details were released and his is getting $920 for 1-year with no money guaranteed.

The #Jaguars gave newly signed TE Tim Tebow a 1-year, $920K contract, source said, with no guaranteed money and an injury split. The minimum. Not a surprise, but another sign that he’ll have to fight to make the team. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 21, 2021