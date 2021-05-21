Tim Tebow contract details with Jacksonville Jaguars revealed

In case you have not yet heard (nobody on Earth), Tim Tebow is back in the NFL after signing a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On Friday, Tebow’s contract details were released and his is getting $920 for 1-year with no money guaranteed.

