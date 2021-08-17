Tim Tebow releases statement after being cut by Jaguars

Just moments ago, news broke that the Tim Tebow experiment is officially over as the Jacksonville Jaguars have decided to cut him as they work to get their roster down to 85 players.

Following the news, Tebow took to Twitter to thank the Jaguars.

“Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks. I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream…

Thank you to the @Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey. And we know that…God works all things together for good. Romans 8:28″

