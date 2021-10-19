Titans LT Taylor Lewan strapped to board following scary injury [Video]

A scary play took place on Monday Night Football when Titans LT Taylor Lewan dove into a pile and looks to have suffered a serious injury.

Take a look as Lewan dives head first into a pile of players and then lays motionless on the ground.

Lewan was eventually strapped to a board and taken off of the field.

As he was being taken off of the field, Lewan gave a thumps up.

Lewan is reportedly being evaluated for a concussion, which seems like the best case scenario considering how it looked.

 

