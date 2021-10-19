Titans LT Taylor Lewan strapped to board following scary injury [Video]

A scary play took place on Monday Night Football when Titans LT Taylor Lewan dove into a pile and looks to have suffered a serious injury.

Take a look as Lewan dives head first into a pile of players and then lays motionless on the ground.

Lewan was eventually strapped to a board and taken off of the field.

As he was being taken off of the field, Lewan gave a thumps up.

Lewan is reportedly being evaluated for a concussion, which seems like the best case scenario considering how it looked.

scary play 🙏🙏 for Taylor Lewan pic.twitter.com/ExuQXZykfr — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 19, 2021

Taylor Lewan gave a thumbs up as he was carted off the field after suffering an apparent injury. pic.twitter.com/bpJrUCTTaV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 19, 2021

<noscript><iframe style="width: 600px; height: 400px;" src="https://detroitsportsnation.com/wp-admin/admin-ajax.php?action=ai_ajax&block=16&referrer=&cookie_check=1&rnd=4437824936" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" frameborder="0" scrolling="no"></noscript>