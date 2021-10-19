Titans LT Taylor Lewan strapped to board following scary injury [Video]

A scary play took place on Monday Night Football when Titans LT Taylor Lewan dove into a pile and looks to have suffered a serious injury.
Take a look as Lewan dives head first into a pile of players and then lays motionless on the ground.
Lewan was eventually strapped to a board and taken off of the field.
As he was being taken off of the field, Lewan gave a thumps up.
Lewan is reportedly being evaluated for a concussion, which seems like the best case scenario considering how it looked.
scary play 🙏🙏 for Taylor Lewan pic.twitter.com/ExuQXZykfr
— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 19, 2021
Taylor Lewan gave a thumbs up as he was carted off the field after suffering an apparent injury. pic.twitter.com/bpJrUCTTaV
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 19, 2021