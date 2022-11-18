NFL News

Titans OC Todd Downing was arrested for DUI

By Jeff Bilbrey
1 Min Read

The Tennesee Titans Offensive Coordinator, Todd Downing, was arrested last night for driving while under the influence (DUI) and speeding, the Williamson County Sheriff confirmed. Downing posted bond at nearly 7 am.

This week's hottest stories
Michigan State coaches reportedly t...

Why it matters: As reported by TitansInsider’s Terry McCormick, following the team’s 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers, the Titans returned to Tennesee.

  • Downing was taken in at 4:39 am and released on bond at 6:46 am.
  • NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport reported Downing was released on bond.

Todd Downing By the Numbers

The second-year coordinator calls plays for the Titans, who produced over 400 total yards and scored four touchdowns during the win in Green Bay.

The 408 total yards and 27 points against the Packers were both season-highs for the Titans.

Going Deeper: Report: Todd Downing arrested for DUI early Friday morning – ProFootballTalk (nbcsports.com)

Todd Downing,DUI

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
By Jeff Bilbrey
Founder of Detroit Sports Nation - Jeff Bilbrey manages the day to day operations of Detroit Sports Nation as well as all content delivery systems, ad networks and social platforms. Email him at [email protected]
Previous Article Michigan vs. Illinois Michigan vs. Illinois: How to watch, listen to, and stream
Next Article Todd Downing,DUI Sportscenter Tweets and then deletes tasteless photoshopped US Men’s World Cup image
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Todd Downing,DUI
Sportscenter Tweets and then deletes tasteless photoshopped US Men’s World Cup image
General Topic
Todd Downing DUI
Titans OC Todd Downing was arrested for DUI
NFL News
Michigan vs. Illinois
Michigan vs. Illinois: How to watch, listen to, and stream
U of M
Detroit Lions vs the New York Giants
Detroit Lions tweet at Buffalo Bills after game is moved to Ford Field
Detroit Lions News
Lost your password?