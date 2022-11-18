Titans OC Todd Downing was arrested for DUI

The Tennesee Titans Offensive Coordinator, Todd Downing, was arrested last night for driving while under the influence (DUI) and speeding, the Williamson County Sheriff confirmed. Downing posted bond at nearly 7 am.

Why it matters: As reported by TitansInsider’s Terry McCormick, following the team’s 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers, the Titans returned to Tennesee.

Downing was taken in at 4:39 am and released on bond at 6:46 am.

NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport reported Downing was released on bond.

Todd Downing By the Numbers

The second-year coordinator calls plays for the Titans, who produced over 400 total yards and scored four touchdowns during the win in Green Bay.

The 408 total yards and 27 points against the Packers were both season-highs for the Titans.

