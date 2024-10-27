fb
Sunday, October 27, 2024
General Topic

Titans S Quandre Diggs Talks Love For Detroit Following Loss To Lions

By W.G. Brady
After the Tennessee Titans’ 52-14 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, Titans safety Quandre Diggs took a moment to reflect on his personal connection to the city of Detroit and the Lions organization, expressing gratitude and fondness for his years in Detroit.

“Man, it’s dope, bro,” Diggs told MLive. “It’s a blessing to come back. I mean, to be here and just enjoy the moment, to see the change in everything that’s going on. I’m forever grateful for my time here, and I wish the Lions success and luck for the rest of the year.”

Diggs played for the Lions from 2015 to 2019, experiencing both career highs and a few rough patches with the team. “My first three years here were definitely special. The last year and a half was bumpy, obviously, but this place is special to me,” Diggs shared. He recounted Detroit as the birthplace of his family life, where he welcomed his first child, further deepening his bond with the city. “For me, I always have major love for this city, and they know that. I mean, I always show love and cheer for the Lions,” he added, noting his close relationships with former teammates who continue to wear the Lions jersey.

One of the standout memories for Diggs was signing an extension with the Lions, envisioning a long-term career in Detroit. “Obviously signing my extension here, thinking I’d be here for a long time,” he reflected. “I really wanted to play the rest of my career here. So I think that’ll always be monumental.”

During the game, Diggs showcased his defensive prowess with seven tackles, and his connection to Detroit’s fans and franchise remains unbreakable.

Detroit Lions Could Catch MASSIVE Break vs. Packers
