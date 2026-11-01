The Detroit Lions defeated the Minnesota Vikings 19-15 on Sunday afternoon, but former Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson had something far more important on his mind following the game.

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Detroit linebacker Jack Campbell suffered a frightening neck injury while tackling Hockenson early in the fourth quarter, bringing the action at Ford Field to a halt for nearly 10 minutes.

Campbell was eventually placed on a backboard, carted off the field, and transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Following the game, Hockenson delivered a heartfelt message about Campbell and the brotherhood that exists throughout the NFL.

Oct 25, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) reacts after a catch against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

T.J. Hockenson Sends Emotional Message About Jack Campbell

Although Hockenson and Campbell were never teammates in Detroit, they share an important connection: Both played college football at Iowa.

Hockenson was traded to Minnesota in November 2022, nearly six months before Detroit selected Campbell in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

But that didn’t make Sunday’s frightening moment any easier for the former Lions tight end.

“We’re all players at the end of the day. We’re all on the same team, even when we’re competing against each other,” Hockenson said in a Vikings video of his postgame comments. “It’s hard to see a guy go down like that, especially a former Iowa guy. So I kind of know Jack, so it’s hard to see that man. Like I said, there’s a lot of prayers coming out of this locker room to them and to him and his family.”

Hockenson also acknowledged the dangers NFL players face every time they step onto the field.

“We’re a little nuts at the end of the day, we go out there, we put our body on the line every Sunday. It’s unfortunate to see a guy go down at any time, but especially like that.”

Those words put the afternoon into perspective, particularly considering Hockenson was directly involved in the play.

As we previously reported following Detroit’s official announcement, Campbell was transported to a hospital for a neck injury evaluation.

The 26-year-old linebacker was immobilized and carted off after making the tackle, with players from both teams showing their support.

Vikings Defender Also Sends Prayers to Campbell

Hockenson wasn’t the only Minnesota player expressing concern for Campbell following Sunday’s contest.

Vikings defensive lineman Levi Drake Rodriguez also shared his perspective, emphasizing that every NFL player understands the risks involved.

“It could happen to anybody,” Rodriguez said. “I’m just praying for him, his family and his health. That is scary, but we put on our helmets every Sunday, Monday, Thursday, knowing what we’re getting ourselves into and he’s going to be in our prayers, for sure.”

It’s a reminder that while the Lions and Vikings are fierce NFC North rivals, the bond between players extends well beyond the scoreboard.

As we previously covered, Detroit’s defenders gathered together in prayer following the injury, providing one of the afternoon’s most emotional moments.

Detroit’s Win Took a Back Seat to Campbell’s Health

The Lions organization later confirmed Campbell was receiving medical care, although head coach Dan Campbell had no additional information about his condition immediately following the victory.

Detroit handed Minnesota its first loss of the season, improving to 5-2 while the Vikings fell to 6-1.

But Hockenson’s comments made it clear that the final score wasn’t the most important thing on everyone’s mind.

For a few frightening minutes at Ford Field, there were no Lions or Vikings. There were simply football players hoping one of their own would be OK.