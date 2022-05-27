T.J. Hockenson to participate in Year 2 of Tight End University

While it may have been a premature ending to the 2021 season for Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson, he’ll be aiming to build upon the success that he enjoyed in the 12 games he appeared in.

And the Lions saw fit to exercise their 5th-year option on him after he hauled in 61 receptions for 583 yards with four touchdowns in 2021. Always looking to hone his skills, Hockenson will once again be a participant in Tight End University for the second straight year, a camp organized by George Kittle, Greg Olsen, and Travis Kelce. The event will take place in late June in Nashville.

“We’re excited to bring back TEU for a second consecutive year,” Kittle said in a release earlier this offseason. “The demand was high last year, and the consensus among attendees was overwhelmingly positive. We look forward to making this an annual tradition for the best professional tight ends across the country to come together, learn from one another and have a great time in the process.”

T.J. Hockenson can’t wait to soak in the knowledge again

“Just being able to have all those tight ends come, go hang out at night, work during the day, learn different things from Kelce, learning things from him, learning things from Kittle, Waller,” Hockenson explained last year. “Just guys that you watch on film, but you don’t really know why they do it. Just having that film in front of you and them standing up there and explaining why they’re doing it. It’s a cool thing and I think we’re going to continue to do it annually. That’s something that every tight end wants to be in.”

We’re certainly excited to see what (hopefully) a full season of Hockenson suiting up for the Lions will bring in 2022.

