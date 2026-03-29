T.J. Lang Torches Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears’ Fan Base

If you thought the NFC North rivalry cooled off in the offseason, think again.

Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman T.J. Lang jumped into the spotlight this week after firing off a series of blunt comments directed at Chicago Bears fans, and the reaction has been exactly what you’d expect.

It Started With Caleb Williams

The situation began when Lang weighed in on the buzz surrounding Caleb Williams and his attempt to trademark the nickname “Iceman.”

Lang didn’t mince words, even aligning himself with a take from Skip Bayless, something he admitted is rare.

“Never thought I would give Skip any props. He nails this one. Caleb is a corny fraud.”

Never thought I would give Skip any props. He nails this one. Caleb is a corny fraud. https://t.co/HsRAHrgYeP — Teej. (@TJLang70) March 28, 2026

That alone was enough to ignite Bears fans.

Lang Doubles Down

As criticism rolled in, Lang leaned into the moment rather than backing off.

Drawing on his own history against Chicago, he reminded fans exactly how those matchups typically went during his career.

“Are Chicago fans trying to diss me? After beating them in 90% of the games I played against them? They win 1 playoff game in 10 years (by luck) and think they are top dogs now? What a weak fan base.”

Are Chicago fans trying to diss me? After beating them in 90% of the games I played against them? They win 1 playoff game in 10 years (by luck) and think they are top dogs now? What a weak fan base. https://t.co/Bw2CF5eoxv — Teej. (@TJLang70) March 29, 2026

That comment quickly made the rounds, adding fuel to an already heated rivalry.

A Rivalry That Never Takes a Break

Lang’s perspective carries weight.

Not only did he spend time with the Lions, but he also built a winning track record against Chicago during his years in the division. That history clearly still shapes how he views the Bears and their fan base.

Now working as a sideline reporter for Detroit, Lang remains closely tied to the organization and still isn’t shy about speaking his mind.

Final Thoughts

This wasn’t just a random social media moment. It was a reminder.

In the NFC North, nothing is ever really quiet.

Even in March, the Lions-Bears rivalry can spark instantly, and when it does, voices like T.J. Lang’s make sure it stays loud.