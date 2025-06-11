T.J. Lang Weighs In on Frank Ragnow’s Decision to Retire

Former Detroit Lions guard T.J. Lang is stepping up to defend his former teammate—and fellow offensive lineman—Frank Ragnow following the news of his surprise retirement. On paper, Ragnow’s absence leaves a massive hole at center. But Lang’s take offers both heartfelt respect for Ragnow and unwavering confidence in the team’s depth.

T.J. Lang Proud of Ragnow’s Choice

“I was proud of Frank. I was,” Lang admitted, as quoted by Lions OnSI.

“I know Frank on a personal level,” Lang added. “I was in my last year when he was a rookie. We got to know each other pretty well.”

He continued:

“I’m not gonna give everything away, but I know what he’s been playing through the last couple of years and the toll that his body has taken. He ultimately got to a decision that if he continued to play hurt—there’s a part of you that feels like, ‘Hey, if I leave, I’m letting the team down. But if I play hurt and I’m not 100 percent, then I’m not reliable and I’m letting the team down.’ I think he made the best decision for himself and his family, and I would never discourage someone from doing that. So I was proud of Frank.”

Ragnow’s decision wasn’t easy. But it was one rooted in responsibility and self-awareness—qualities that earned Lang’s profound admiration.

Who’s Stepping Up at Center?

With Ragnow’s position now available, the Lions face a crucial question: Who will take center for the 2025 season?

Lang believes they’re in a good place:

“Well look, I think you’re gonna have to figure it out a week or two into training camp who’s gonna be the guy. I think they’re in a good spot knowing that maybe the fail-safe is Graham Glasgow, who has played a ton of games and a ton of reps at center. I think they maybe want to give Tate an opportunity just to see what he can do. If it’s a little bit too big for him, which happens to a lot of rookies, then I think Graham’s that best option there.”

Rookie Tate Ratledge looks likely to receive opportunities in camp, while respected veteran Graham Glasgow provides solid insurance both in skill and familiarity.

Spreading the Leadership Burden

Ragnow was more than just the snapper—he was the quarterback of the offensive line. But Lang emphasized that the team isn’t reliant on just one voice:

“That offensive line is gonna be fine. I know a lot of people say, ‘That’s the guy, he’s got to make all the calls and talk to the quarterback.’ It doesn’t have to be that way. You can put some of that on the guards, you can put some of that on Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker, who are leaders in that room, to go out there and make some calls.”

By distributing communication and protection duties across the unit, the Lions are safeguarding themselves against Ragnow’s absence.

Gratitude and Moving Forward

Lang concluded with a heartfelt message:

“I was grateful for the seven years he gave to this team and hopefully he can find some good health here in retirement and start to recover a little bit.”

It’s a warm wish for Ragnow’s next chapter—after a career defined by durability, excellence, and unassuming leadership.

Final Thoughts

Frank Ragnow’s retirement marks the end of an era for Detroit’s offensive line. Yet T.J. Lang’s reflections highlight more than just sadness—they show pride, respect, and faith. With competent veterans like Glasgow, Sewell, and Decker, along with Bry Ratledge’s upside, the Lions’ line may be ready to realign and continue its strong performance—without missing a snap.

It’s a testament to Ragnow’s legacy: he built not just plays, but people, resilience, and trust—traits that will keep the engine rolling even in his absence.