Saturday, October 26, 2024
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

Lions Insider Says ‘Door Is Not Closed’ On Trade For Maxx Crosby

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions broadcaster and former offensive lineman T.J. Lang recently stirred excitement by suggesting that Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby could potentially still be on the table for a trade to Detroit. Appearing on 97.1 The Ticket, Lang acknowledged Crosby’s loyalty to the Raiders but hinted that the 2023 season’s challenges might open the door for a move.

Maxx Crosby

“I don't think it's lost on Maxx Crosby to look at the season and say, ‘We're going nowhere,'” Lang said as quoted by SI. “If the right fit is there, can we make it? I'm not saying that's there, I'm not saying it's gone. But I don't think the door's completely shut.”

Crosby, who’s been vocal about his commitment to the Raiders, has previously shared his reluctance to endure another rebuild. Lang explained that Crosby “doesn’t want to start from scratch with a new coach and a new quarterback and carry the weight of this franchise on his shoulders.” He added, “I think there's something rewarding about being in one spot and seeing the turnaround, but who knows.”

Lions' Fan Base Connects With Crosby

Though he’s not formally requested a trade, Crosby has shown a surprising connection to Detroit, partly because he played college football at Eastern Michigan. “I think he was flattered by the fact that there's… and the Lions weren't the only team that he mentioned,” Lang shared. “I think he mentioned Atlanta and Bears and a bunch of other people, but he said Lions like five times.” Lang noted that Crosby has been “overwhelmed by the response” from Detroit’s fan base and appears genuinely impressed by their support.

Maxx Crosby

Why Crosby Makes Sense for Detroit

With Aidan Hutchinson out for the season, Detroit could use an experienced pass rusher, and Crosby fits the bill with his double-digit sacks in recent years and a physical presence on the defensive line. According to Lang, while the decision remains uncertain, Lions general manager Brad Holmes may see Crosby as a valuable addition to strengthen Detroit’s defensive front.

Lang closed with an optimistic tone: “I'm not saying I don't think hope is lost that the Lions are gonna go and get him.” Though he stopped short of guaranteeing anything, Lang’s comments have certainly fueled speculation, and Lions fans will be watching the trade deadline with keen interest, hoping to see if Detroit can land a high-impact player to support their playoff push.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years.
