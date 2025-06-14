Watt If? T.J. Watt Reportedly Eyes Lions If Steelers Contract Talks Collapse

A rumor is circulating that would send shockwaves through the NFL — Pittsburgh Steelers superstar pass rusher T.J. Watt may have his eye on the Detroit Lions if things fall apart in contract talks.

No trade is imminent. No official report from the Steelers. But according to Neal Ruhl, Watt told another NFL player he would be interested in Detroit if he becomes available in 2026.

And the reason? You guessed it: Dan Campbell.

TL;DR

T.J. Watt reportedly told another NFL player he’d like to play for the Detroit Lions if he leaves Pittsburgh.

reportedly told another NFL player he’d like to play for the if he leaves Pittsburgh. Watt’s contract situation with the Steelers appears tense — he recently held out of minicamp .

appears tense — he recently . No trade or move is happening now, but Watt’s admiration for Dan Campbell could make Detroit a preferred destination down the road.

could make Detroit a preferred destination down the road. Watt is under contract through 2025 and would only hit the market via trade or in 2026 free agency.

What Sparked the Rumor?

The buzz comes from Neal Ruhl of Woodward Sports Network, who shared this on air:

“Watt would really enjoy playing for Dan Campbell in Detroit if he’s unable to get something done in Pittsburgh… I’m not saying a deal is in place. What I’m telling you is what I was told Watt said to another NFL player.”

It’s not exactly a done deal — far from it. But it’s enough to raise eyebrows in both Detroit and Pittsburgh.

Why Would Watt Want to Play in Detroit?

Simple: Dan Campbell.

The Lions’ head coach has become one of the most beloved figures in the NFL, especially among current players. His passion, authenticity, and player-first mindset make him a magnet for elite talent. He doesn’t just coach — he connects.

If you polled every NFL player on which coach they’d most like to play for, Campbell would likely rank at or near the top.

Watt, like Campbell, plays with grit and intensity. It’s not hard to see why he’d want to join the culture Campbell has built in Detroit — one rooted in toughness, loyalty, and playing for each other.

Where Things Stand in Pittsburgh

Watt skipped the Steelers’ mandatory minicamp amid ongoing contract extension talks, despite being under contract through 2025. He’s reportedly unhappy with the pace of negotiations and the current structure.

While it’s highly unlikely the Steelers move on from their seven-time Pro Bowler, the fact that there’s even a crack in the door makes this rumor worth tracking.

Could It Happen?

Not soon.

Watt would need to either play out his current contract and hit free agency in 2026 or be traded — both of which seem improbable today. But in the NFL, things change fast.

If the relationship sours in Pittsburgh and the Lions remain a contender under Campbell, Detroit could be a prime landing spot for one of the most dominant defenders of this generation.

The Bottom Line

There’s no deal. There’s no fire — yet.

But there’s smoke, and that smoke spells out something Lions fans have been hearing a lot more lately: