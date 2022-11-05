Detroit Lions and NFL Archive

TMZ releases new footage of Alvin Kamara violently punching man

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
In a new video obtained by TMZ Sports, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara can be seen violently punching a man in a Las Vegas hotel earlier this year. Sources connected with Kamara, according to TMZ Sports, say the man being punched became violent first and that was what started the altercation. The man getting punched and beaten in the video you are about to see is Darnell Greene and he alleges that he and Kamara got into an argument after Kamara physically stopped him from getting on to an elevator with him and his entourage.

What does the new video show Alvin Kamara doing?

In the video you are about to see, a man believed to be Alvin Kamara can be seen violently punching another man, who is believed to be Darnell Greene.

Check it out.

What’s next for Alvin Kamara?

Back in October, Darnell Greene filed a $10 million lawsuit against Kamara.

Via TMZ Sports:

According to the suit, as a result of the beatdown, Greene suffered injuries to his neck, back, head, shoulder, knees and face … including “a disfiguring facial fracture to” his right orbital bone.

Kamara, who has continued to play for the Saints in 2022, is expected to be back in court next week.

