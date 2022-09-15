Top TNF Betting Sites: Grab $2,650 in Bonus Money for Chiefs v Chargers

In what projects to be one of the biggest NFL games of the year, the Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football later tonight. It’s a high-profile meeting between two of the best teams in the AFC, and a one-on-one duel between two of the leading candidates in the MVP discussion. If there was ever a time to sign up with the best TNF betting sites, it would be now.

Keep reading to learn how you can claim $2,650 in bonus money today!

Sportsbook Offer Claim Promo BetMGM Bet $10, Win $200 CLICK HERE Ceasars Sportsbook Up to $1,250 on Caesars CLICK HERE DraftKings Sportsbook Bet $5, Get $200 CLICK HERE FanDuel Sportsbook $1,000 No Sweat First Bet CLICK HERE

Top TNF Betting Sites – Bet $10, Win $200 With BetMGM

The first betting site and promotion that needs to be discussed today comes from BetMGM Sportsbook. They are offering a quick-and-easy “bet $10, get $200” promotion to all new users who sign up and bet on on Thursday Night Football.

To claim this TNF betting promo, all you have to do is register for a new account with BetMGM today and bet $10 on Chiefs vs Chargers. Once EITHER team scores a touchdown, you can claim your $200 reward.

Click HERE or the banner below to claim.

BetMGM Bet $10 and Win $200! GET THE APP NFL BONUS WIN $200

BET $10 CLAIM OFFER

Caesars Sportsbook TNF Promo Code – Claim a $1,250 Bonus!

The largest TNF bonus for tonight’s game, Caesars Sportsbook is offering a massive $1,250 welcome offer to all new users who sign up with them today and wager on tonight’s Chiefs vs Chargers game.

This offer effectively works as a deposit match. To claim, simply register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account and place an initial bet on TNF. Caesars will match it up to $1,250, making your first bet “on Caesars.”

Click HERE or the banner below to claim.

Caesars Sportsbook Grab a $1,250 Bonus! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: DSNFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

CLAIM OFFER

Best TNF Betting Sites – Instant $200 With DraftKings

The easiest betting promotion that you can claim for tonight’s Thursday Night Football game, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering users the ability to claim an INSTANT $200 bonus. No requirements or bet wins need to occur. You can instantly claim this bonus by signing up and placing a single cash wager on tonight’s game.

To claim, simply register for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account using one of the links or banners found on this page and bet $5 on Chiefs vs Chargers. After placing this bet, you will instantly be awarded a $200 bonus. It’s really that simple.

Click HERE or the banner below to claim this TNF DraftKings promo code.

DraftKings Sportsbook Bet on CFB/NFL to Win $200! CLICK HERE SIGN-UP BONUS BET $5

GET $200 BET NOW

FanDuel $1,000 ‘No Sweat First Bet’ Promo Code

Last but not least, you can add an additional $1,000 bonus to your betting portfolio for tonight’s game by grabbing this $1,000 “No Sweat First Bet” from FanDuel Sportsbook.

This offer effectively works as a deposit match. After signing up through one of the featured links/banners on this page, FanDuel will match your first deposit and bet up to $1,000, making it a “No Sweat First Bet.” Using this promo on tonight’s TNF game between Kansas City and Los Angeles would be an excellent choice.

Click HERE or the banner below to claim.