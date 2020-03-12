TNT’s Charles Barkley says he may have COVID-19

Expect to see quite a few of these posts moving forward though we hope this is the only one.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

According to TNT reporter and former NBA great Charles Barkley, he is self-quarantining for 48-hours. He says he has been tested for COVID-19 but that he has not gotten the results yet. Barkley said that he has been feeling under the weather as of late.

Charles Barkley announces that he is self-quarantining for 48 hours. He has been tested for COVID-19 and has not gotten results back. "I'm in limbo right now," Barkley said on TNT just now. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) March 13, 2020

Charles Barkley states he's feeling under the weather and has been tested for Coronavirus but hasn't gotten the results back yet pic.twitter.com/H0CDLK4XNb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 13, 2020

- Advertisement -