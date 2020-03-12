49.4 F
Detroit
Thursday, March 12, 2020
Detroit Pistons News

TNT's Charles Barkley says he may have COVID-19

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

Expect to see quite a few of these posts moving forward though we hope this is the only one.

Embed from Getty Images

According to TNT reporter and former NBA great Charles Barkley, he is self-quarantining for 48-hours. He says he has been tested for COVID-19 but that he has not gotten the results yet. Barkley said that he has been feeling under the weather as of late.

