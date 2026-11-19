The comparisons between Jahmyr Gibbs and Barry Sanders have been growing louder throughout the 2026 NFL season, and now an opposing head coach has officially joined the conversation.

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles had some extremely high praise for Gibbs on Wednesday while preparing for Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Lions. Not only did Bowles suggest that Gibbs may currently be the best running back in football, but he also made a fascinating comparison to the greatest player in Lions history.

“He is his own entity and at the beginning of the year, I thought he was one of the best three in the league and he is probably the best in the league with the way that he is playing right now,” noted Bowles of Gibbs. “His blocking, his running, his catching, his patience in the hole and knowing when to turn it on and turn it off, when to cutback, when to stay frontside, I have not seen much like him in a long time. The only comp, and he does not have the moves that Barry Sanders has but he has a lot more speed than Barry, but the length that he plays and the amount that he plays in a year, tells that tale right there. He is playing outstanding football.”

Nov 15, 2026; Munich, DEU; Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates after a play during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Todd Bowles Brings Up Barry Sanders When Discussing Jahmyr Gibbs

When asked to compare Gibbs to another running back, Bowles didn’t hesitate to mention the legendary Sanders. However, his assessment included one particularly interesting distinction between the two Detroit stars.

Bowles said Gibbs “does not have the moves that Barry Sanders has,” but added that he possesses “a lot more speed than Barry.”

That’s quite a statement, especially considering Sanders remains one of the most elusive running backs the NFL has ever seen. Bowles wasn’t suggesting Gibbs has surpassed Sanders historically, but he clearly believes the 24-year-old brings a rare combination of explosiveness, vision and versatility.

The comparison isn’t exactly coming out of nowhere, either. Gibbs has already addressed the growing comparisons to Sanders, explaining how much it means to be mentioned alongside a player he admired growing up.

And with each passing week, Gibbs is giving people another reason to have that conversation.

Jahmyr Gibbs Is Putting Up Historic Numbers

Through nine games, Gibbs leads the NFL with 1,000 rushing yards and 1,384 yards from scrimmage while also scoring 13 total touchdowns. His latest masterpiece came Sunday in Germany, where he totaled 252 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in Detroit’s 35-10 victory over the New England Patriots.

The performance earned Gibbs NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors and provided another reminder of just how dangerous he has become. According to the Detroit Lions’ official website, Gibbs has rushed for at least 100 yards in four of his last five games.

Even more impressively, Gibbs recently joined Sanders and Emmitt Smith in an exclusive rushing touchdown club. Those are some pretty remarkable names for a player who hasn’t even celebrated his 25th birthday.

Jahmyr Gibbs Meets the NFL’s Top Run Defense

Now comes another challenge, and Bowles will have a front-row seat.

Tampa Bay enters Sunday’s matchup allowing an NFL-best 79.1 rushing yards per game, having held eight consecutive opponents under 100 yards on the ground. That sets up a terrific battle between the league’s most productive running back and its top-ranked rushing defense.

Bowles clearly has plenty of respect for Gibbs, but his defense will be tasked with slowing him down at Ford Field.

As for the Barry Sanders comparison? Lions fans can debate the speed and moves all they want, but the fact that opposing coaches are even having this conversation says quite a bit about what Gibbs has become.