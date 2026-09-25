Alex DeBrincat’s Fight Earns Strong Response From Todd McLellan

Todd McLellan did not view Alex DeBrincat dropping the gloves against the Buffalo Sabres as a meaningless preseason fight.

DSN TV Red Wings · newest first All Red Wings video →

He saw leadership.

After Thursday night’s 3-2 overtime victory, the Detroit Red Wings coach praised DeBrincat for responding after Moritz Seider’s heavy hit on Sabres forward Trevor Kuntar triggered a chaotic third-period sequence.

“I thought that showed leadership. Sometimes that triggers a guy to really get ready for the season.” McLellan said.

DeBrincat is one of Detroit’s top offensive players, not a regular fighter. That is precisely why McLellan’s reaction matters. The coach was not celebrating the penalty minutes. He was pointing to a veteran stepping into a physical moment alongside his teammates, setting a standard as Detroit attempts to play with more edge.

The Red Wings are down to one preseason game before opening the regular season, according to the club’s 2026 preseason schedule.

McLellan Wants Detroit’s Best Players to Set the Tone

McLellan has emphasized that Detroit must become a more difficult and abrasive group this season. DeBrincat fighting is not something the Red Wings need every night, but the decision showed the willingness to stand up for a teammate in a heated moment.

That plays directly into the culture McLellan has been trying to establish. The Red Wings do not need every player to play the same style. They do need their key players to be involved, competitive and prepared to answer when an opponent pushes the game in a physical direction.

Seider’s hit brought the confrontation. DeBrincat’s response gave the sequence its surprise factor.

Detroit’s preseason has already featured a strong focus on intensity, following McLellan’s critical assessment of the veteran group at camp. Thursday’s fight gave the coach another sign that the message is reaching the players.

Physicality Cannot Become Recklessness

McLellan also knows that playing hard and playing carelessly are different things.

“We took a couple of lazy penalties today that we have to clean up,” he said after the game. The Red Wings can embrace a heavier identity without handing dangerous power-play opportunities to opponents once the regular season begins.

That balance will be a major part of Detroit’s early-season test. The team needs a physical presence, but it also needs its most talented players available at even strength and on special teams.

DeBrincat’s fight was not about turning him into a different player. It was about a scorer demonstrating that accountability and competitiveness are not reserved for the bottom of the lineup.

The Red Wings’ current roster still has decisions to settle before opening night. McLellan’s comments made one thing clear: he wants his leaders setting the edge.