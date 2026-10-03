The Detroit Red Wings did not get the result they wanted on Opening Night, but Todd McLellan apparently liked quite a bit of what he saw from Anton Johansson in his NHL debut.

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Anton Johansson stepped onto the ice at Little Caesars Arena for his first NHL game Friday night as Detroit opened the 2026-27 season against the New York Rangers. The 22-year-old defenseman did not ease his way into the experience, either, and his aggressive approach caught the attention of his head coach.

McLellan particularly liked Johansson’s willingness to attack with the puck instead of simply trying to survive his first night in the NHL.

Todd McLellan Praises Anton Johansson’s NHL Debut

Johansson finished his debut with 19:10 of ice time as Detroit fell 2-0, a genuine top-four workload for a player in his first NHL game. Evaluating the rookie was always going to require looking beyond the scoreboard, and McLellan saw encouraging traits that could help Johansson remain in Detroit’s lineup.

“I liked his game. I did. I thought he was aggressive. He moves the puck well,” McLellan said after Johansson’s NHL debut.

That is a significant compliment for a young defenseman playing his first NHL game. Coaches can live with some rookie mistakes when they come from a player confidently attempting to make plays rather than playing scared and immediately getting rid of the puck.

Johansson also showed a willingness to get involved offensively. That aggressiveness fits with a Red Wings team desperately looking for additional ways to generate offense after being shut out by New York.

Detroit’s inability to finish chances was the major story of the opener, with McLellan already sending a blunt warning about the Red Wings’ need to manufacture goals.

McLellan Identifies Johansson’s Next Challenge

McLellan’s assessment was not entirely praise, nor should it have been. Johansson is at the beginning of his NHL development, and the speed of the league creates situations young defensemen simply cannot experience anywhere else.

The specific thing McLellan flagged was passing lanes. Reads that were there in Sweden and in the AHL close faster at this level, and a few of Johansson’s attempts never arrived where he expected them to go.

“There were a few passes where he counted on getting through, but then, bang, there was a stick in the way,” McLellan said in remarks published in Swedish by NHL.com, translated here from Swedish. He added that he was pleased with the rookie’s effort overall.

There is nothing particularly alarming about that assessment. If anything, Detroit should prefer coaching a young defenseman who looks for those passes rather than trying to convince a tentative one that he belongs on the same ice as NHL players.

Johansson’s willingness to move the puck also stood out. Detroit needs defensemen who can move the puck quickly and create offense from the blue line, particularly when opposing teams collapse around the middle of the ice.

Moritz Seider Also Liked What He Saw

McLellan was not the only person impressed with Johansson.

Moritz Seider knows something about entering the NHL as a young Red Wings defenseman with significant expectations. After Friday’s game, Seider said the rookie held up well on a night that got away from Detroit.

“I’m happy for him. Obviously, he wanted to get a win, but I think he played really well,” Seider said following Detroit’s season opener.

Johansson admitted afterward that nerves were part of the experience, which would be expected considering the circumstances. Opening Night already carries a different energy, and making an NHL debut in front of a packed Little Caesars Arena only cranks that pressure higher.

The important part was what happened once the puck dropped.

Johansson looked willing to play his game.

Johansson Has an Opportunity in Detroit

One encouraging performance does not guarantee Johansson anything going forward. Young defensemen rarely develop in a straight line, and McLellan’s comments indicate there will be teaching moments as Johansson learns which chances are worth taking against NHL competition.

But Detroit has every reason to find out how quickly he can make those adjustments.

The Red Wings have spent years trying to build a defensive group around Seider and Simon Edvinsson. Developing another homegrown defenseman capable of moving the puck and contributing offensively would be a significant win for an organization that needs its younger players to become meaningful pieces.

Johansson was already one of the more intriguing players to watch after earning his opportunity with Detroit, and his NHL debut provided an encouraging first look.

Friday night did not produce a Red Wings victory.

For Johansson, though, it may have produced something nearly as important at this stage of his career.

The trust of his head coach.