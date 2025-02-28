Friday, February 28, 2025
Detroit Red Wings

Todd McLellan BLASTS Dylan Larkin Following Red Wings Debacle Vs. Columbus

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Red Wings had a chance to make a statement on Thursday night when they traveled to Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets. Unfortunately, the Red Wings were dominated from start to finish and the Blue Jackets skated away with a 5-2 victory on their home ice. Following the game, Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan did not hold back as he called out captain, Dylan Larkin.

“I can’t beat around the bush,” McLellan said. “He was missing, he’s a big boy, he can handle hearing that. He’s going to hear it from me. Just a lot of mishandles, unsure plays that he usually makes.”

No Excuses

McLellan made it clear that using the fact that Dylan Larkin recently played four games in the 4 Nations tournament is not an excuse.

“I’d like to think that the 4 Nations is so far past us already,” McLellan said. “We’ve had enough rest. I’m not using it as an excuse. I’m not even going to go there. We’re playing big games, we need our big players to play big games, and we’ll need more from not only him but some others.”

Dylan Larkin: By the Numbers

Here are Dylan Larkin’s stats for the 2024-25 season.

StatValue
Games Played (GP)59
Goals (G)24
Assists (A)29
Points (P)53
Plus/Minus (+/-)-6

What’s Next For the Red Wings

Despite losing, the Red Wings would still be in the NHL Playoffs if the season ended today. They will have a chance to bounce back when they play the same Blue Jackets team again on Saturday in an outdoor game at Ohio Stadium.

The Red Wings are currently (30-23-6, 66 points), and the Blue Jackets are (29-22-8, 66 points).

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
