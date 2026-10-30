The Detroit Red Wings have spent months answering questions about Dylan Larkin. Following Thursday night’s victory over the Chicago Blackhawks, head coach Todd McLellan made it clear that he’s ready to talk about something else.
Winning hockey games.
Just hours after the organization officially suspended Larkin without pay, the Red Wings delivered an impressive 4-1 victory at Little Caesars Arena.
And afterward, McLellan had a message that should tell everyone exactly where his priorities stand.
Todd McLellan Makes Feelings Clear About Dylan Larkin Situation
Following Detroit’s victory, McLellan was asked about the team moving forward after interim general manager Shawn Horcoff announced Larkin’s suspension.
His response was direct.
“We’re moving on,” McLellan said following Thursday’s victory. “This has been going on for too long, and that’s all we’ve ever talked about. We just played a heck of a game tonight on a day that could’ve gone either way coming back from a road trip, all the other stuff that went on, a few injuries, but the group pulled together and played like a team.”
That’s about as clear as it gets.
McLellan isn’t pretending the situation doesn’t matter. But after months of uncertainty, he wants the attention back on the players who are actually wearing the Winged Wheel.
As we reported Thursday, Horcoff confirmed that Larkin had been suspended without pay after informing Detroit he would no longer play while awaiting a trade.
The decision left the Red Wings without one of their most important offensive players, but Thursday’s performance suggested the remaining roster wasn’t about to let the controversy become an excuse.
Red Wings Respond With Impressive Victory
Viktor Arvidsson led the way with a hat trick and an assist, while Lucas Raymond added a power-play goal. John Gibson stopped 18 shots as Detroit improved to 6-4-3.
Perhaps most impressively, the Red Wings overcame an early 1-0 deficit and controlled much of the final two periods.
According to the official game recap, Detroit has now earned at least one point in eight of its last nine games.
And while Arvidsson supplied the offense, the bigger story might be how the team responded emotionally.
McLellan acknowledged that the players have already dealt with significant adversity, but he believes those challenges have helped create a more unified locker room.
That matters considering the circumstances surrounding Larkin’s departure.
Red Wings Still Waiting on a Dylan Larkin Trade
As we previously examined, Horcoff would prefer to acquire players who can contribute immediately in a potential Larkin trade rather than focus exclusively on future assets.
Until that happens, McLellan must find ways to win with the players currently available.
Thursday was an encouraging example.
The Dylan Larkin saga isn’t over, but Todd McLellan has made one thing clear: The Red Wings aren’t putting their season on hold while everyone waits for a trade.
3 Responses
Absolutely spot on for the coach. Organization first.
He signed a contract with an NTC, and the Wings should honor that. Let him sit until the contract expires in 5 years, then he can go sign with whoever he wants.
If he had thought he’d want out at some point during the contract, he should have had an out written into the contract.
Larkin has made a huge mistake. As a fan we have not been in the playoffs for several years so if Larkin wants to play hardball we should do the same. Hold him to the terms of his contact for the next 5 years. The worst that would happen is we’d get high draft picks if we don’t make the playoffs the next 5 years. We’re used to it. As for Larkin I predict he’ll be firing his agent for negotiating a lousy contract to begin with and getting bad advice now. For a local Detroiter he should be ashamed of himself.