The Detroit Red Wings have spent months answering questions about Dylan Larkin. Following Thursday night’s victory over the Chicago Blackhawks, head coach Todd McLellan made it clear that he’s ready to talk about something else.

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Winning hockey games.

Just hours after the organization officially suspended Larkin without pay, the Red Wings delivered an impressive 4-1 victory at Little Caesars Arena.

And afterward, McLellan had a message that should tell everyone exactly where his priorities stand.

Oct 24, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan on his bench against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Todd McLellan Makes Feelings Clear About Dylan Larkin Situation

Following Detroit’s victory, McLellan was asked about the team moving forward after interim general manager Shawn Horcoff announced Larkin’s suspension.

His response was direct.

“We’re moving on,” McLellan said following Thursday’s victory. “This has been going on for too long, and that’s all we’ve ever talked about. We just played a heck of a game tonight on a day that could’ve gone either way coming back from a road trip, all the other stuff that went on, a few injuries, but the group pulled together and played like a team.”

That’s about as clear as it gets.

McLellan isn’t pretending the situation doesn’t matter. But after months of uncertainty, he wants the attention back on the players who are actually wearing the Winged Wheel.

As we reported Thursday, Horcoff confirmed that Larkin had been suspended without pay after informing Detroit he would no longer play while awaiting a trade.

The decision left the Red Wings without one of their most important offensive players, but Thursday’s performance suggested the remaining roster wasn’t about to let the controversy become an excuse.

Red Wings Respond With Impressive Victory

Viktor Arvidsson led the way with a hat trick and an assist, while Lucas Raymond added a power-play goal. John Gibson stopped 18 shots as Detroit improved to 6-4-3.

Perhaps most impressively, the Red Wings overcame an early 1-0 deficit and controlled much of the final two periods.

According to the official game recap, Detroit has now earned at least one point in eight of its last nine games.

And while Arvidsson supplied the offense, the bigger story might be how the team responded emotionally.

McLellan acknowledged that the players have already dealt with significant adversity, but he believes those challenges have helped create a more unified locker room.

That matters considering the circumstances surrounding Larkin’s departure.

Red Wings Still Waiting on a Dylan Larkin Trade

As we previously examined, Horcoff would prefer to acquire players who can contribute immediately in a potential Larkin trade rather than focus exclusively on future assets.

Until that happens, McLellan must find ways to win with the players currently available.

Thursday was an encouraging example.

The Dylan Larkin saga isn’t over, but Todd McLellan has made one thing clear: The Red Wings aren’t putting their season on hold while everyone waits for a trade.