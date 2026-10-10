The Detroit Red Wings looked like a team ready to make a statement Friday night against the Seattle Kraken. Instead, they delivered another frustrating performance, and head coach Todd McLellan made it clear afterward that the blame extended well beyond the goaltender.

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Detroit blew an early lead, surrendered four goals during a disastrous second period, and fell 6-3 at Little Caesars Arena. Afterward, McLellan offered a brutally simple assessment of a game that dropped the Red Wings to 1-3-0.

Feb 28, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan looks on against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Todd McLellan Refuses to Single Out John Gibson

Speaking to reporters following Friday’s defeat, McLellan did not attempt to place the responsibility solely on starting goaltender John Gibson. As McLellan told reporters in the Red Wings’ official postgame recap, “This was a 30-man loss.”

That assessment was particularly notable considering Gibson’s difficult evening. The veteran netminder surrendered five goals on 15 shots before McLellan replaced him with Daniil Tarasov during the second period.

As we previously reported, McLellan had planned to start Gibson against Seattle before turning to Tarasov for Saturday’s matchup against Montreal. However, Friday’s defensive collapse forced the coaching staff to change that plan, giving Tarasov an earlier opportunity than expected.

Gibson’s performance certainly contributed to the loss, but Detroit repeatedly surrendered dangerous scoring opportunities as Seattle gained momentum. McLellan’s message suggested that the team’s problems were far too widespread to pin everything on one player.

Red Wings Completely Unravel After Strong Start

What made Friday’s loss especially frustrating was how well Detroit controlled the opening portion of the game. The Red Wings were outshooting Seattle 16-3 late in the first period, generated sustained offensive pressure, and opened the scoring on a Viktor Arvidsson power-play goal. All three of Arvidsson’s goals this season have come on the man advantage.

Seattle eventually tied the game before William Wallinder restored Detroit’s advantage early in the second period with his first NHL goal. Unfortunately, that 2-1 lead disappeared almost immediately.

According to the NHL’s game recap, Seattle answered with three goals in just 3:05, turning a one-goal deficit into a 4-2 advantage. Frederick Gaudreau scored twice during the period, while Mackie Samoskevich capitalized on a turnover to help the Kraken seize control.

Ben Meyers added another goal before the second intermission, leaving Detroit trailing 5-2 despite holding a significant advantage in shots. By the time the Red Wings returned to the dressing room, a promising performance had transformed into another disappointing night.

McLellan acknowledged that his team became impatient when its early pressure failed to produce a larger lead. Rather than maintaining the structure that had allowed Detroit to control play, the Red Wings began forcing decisions and leaving themselves vulnerable defensively.

The coach also made clear that he expected his players to recognize when a game was slipping away and make the necessary adjustments. Detroit’s inability to regain its composure proved costly as Seattle repeatedly capitalized on mistakes.

Young Red Wings Players Identify the Same Problem

The frustration was not limited to Detroit’s coaching staff, as several young players acknowledged the breakdowns following the game. Wallinder scored his first NHL goal in just his second game, and he was still processing it afterward.

“I didn’t see it go in, so I was kind of shocked,” Wallinder said in the Red Wings’ postgame recap. “Everybody said congrats, so it was a great feeling. It’s a lot to take in.”

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard also experienced a memorable personal moment, scoring his first NHL goal late in the third period. The rookie was blunt about what it was worth on a night like this, saying “Kind of mixed feelings, to be honest. We’re down by four goals, but of course I’m happy with having my first goal and having that done.”

Brandsegg-Nygard then pointed at the same problem McLellan had identified. “It doesn’t matter how good you are on offense,” he said. “You still got to defend and try to be together more.”

Those performances provided some encouragement for Detroit’s future, but they could not disguise the larger problems. The Red Wings generated 41 shots, scored three goals, and still lost by three because they could not prevent Seattle from creating high-quality opportunities.

As we covered in our initial postgame report, the first career goals for Wallinder and Brandsegg-Nygard were overshadowed by another disappointing result. Detroit’s young players produced moments worth celebrating, but the team’s mistakes made those milestones feel secondary.

Oct 6, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings goaltender John Gibson (36) high fives defenseman Moritz Seider (53) at the end of the third period against the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

McLellan Knows Something Must Change

Friday’s loss was another troubling result for a Red Wings team attempting to establish itself as a legitimate playoff contender. Detroit has now lost three of its first four games, and the organization’s defensive issues are becoming increasingly difficult to overlook.

Perhaps the most concerning aspect of the Seattle defeat was that the Red Wings demonstrated they could control stretches of play against a quality opponent. Their inability to sustain that effort suggests the problem is not simply a lack of talent, but also an inability to consistently execute the game plan.

McLellan acknowledged his frustration with the team’s performance and the need to correct its mistakes. “We put a lot of time and work into doing things right, and we give it back,” he told reporters, before adding, “We’ve got to go back to the drawing board.”

That responsibility now falls on both the coaching staff and the players. Detroit must find a way to prevent momentum swings from turning into extended defensive breakdowns, especially with a demanding schedule ahead.

The Red Wings will not have much time to dwell on Friday’s defeat, as they travel to Montreal for Saturday night’s matchup against the Canadiens. The quick turnaround offers an opportunity to respond, but it also presents another challenge for a team still searching for consistency.

Red Wings Have to Start Backing Up Their Words

Todd McLellan did not sugarcoat what happened against Seattle, and his message should resonate throughout Detroit’s dressing room. The Red Wings cannot expect to win consistently when strong starts are followed by extended stretches of disorganized defensive play.

Gibson struggled, young defensemen made mistakes, and the entire team failed to respond when the Kraken seized momentum. Those problems will require more than a few lineup changes if Detroit hopes to avoid digging another early hole in the standings.

McLellan has made it clear that everyone shares responsibility for Friday’s collapse. Now, with the Red Wings sitting at 1-3-0, the question is whether his players will respond before another promising season begins slipping away.