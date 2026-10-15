Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan isn’t ready to give up on Nate Danielson, but he’s also making it clear that the former first-round pick needs to start delivering more.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

Danielson, selected ninth overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, entered the 2026-27 season hoping to establish himself as a full-time NHL player. He accomplished that first goal by making Detroit’s opening-night roster, but McLellan believes simply earning a spot isn’t enough.

Now, the Red Wings coach is challenging the 22-year-old center to take another step forward.

Feb 28, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan looks on against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Todd McLellan Sends Direct Message to Nate Danielson

Danielson has struggled to generate offense during the opening weeks of the season, recording just one assist through his first five games while averaging fewer than 10 minutes of ice time per contest.

Asked about Danielson’s performance, McLellan delivered a straightforward assessment of what the organization expects from its young forward.

“Danny has come in, and he’s done what we thought he’d do; he made the team. We expected him to make the team.”

McLellan then made his expectations clear, explaining that Danielson needs to find another level now that he’s established himself on the roster.

“And now, he’s gotta take it up a notch, I’d say. He’s got to perform at a higher level, or else we’re expecting too much from him.”

The comments, made during McLellan’s October 12 media availability, reflect the difficult balancing act Detroit faces with its young players. Developing prospects requires patience, but the Red Wings also need immediate contributions as they attempt to end their lengthy Stanley Cup Playoff drought.

For Danielson, the message is simple: Making the NHL roster was the first step, not the finish line.

McLellan Acknowledges Danielson Has Faced Challenges

To be fair, Danielson hasn’t exactly been placed in an ideal position to generate consistent offense.

The young center has spent much of the season playing on Detroit’s fourth line, with several different linemates as injuries have forced McLellan to shuffle his forward combinations.

As we previously reported when J.T. Compher landed on injured reserve, Detroit has been dealing with significant injuries down the middle. Marco Kasper and Mason Appleton have also been unavailable, creating additional challenges for the coaching staff.

McLellan recognizes those circumstances haven’t made life easy for Danielson, who has played alongside a rotating group that includes Carter Mazur, Sheldon Dries, and Michael Brandsegg-Nygård.

However, the coach isn’t allowing those difficulties to become an excuse.

“He’s had to deal with some tough things that aren’t his fault, but overall, we’d like to see him pick it up and contribute a little more offensively. It’s what he’s been able to do in the past; we expect that here.”

That assessment, detailed in the October 12 discussion of Danielson’s development, suggests the Red Wings believe their former top-10 selection is capable of providing considerably more than he’s shown early this season.

Danielson Knows He Must Become More Aggressive

Interestingly, Danielson appears to agree with his coach’s assessment.

Following Monday’s practice, the young forward acknowledged that he needs to become more assertive offensively, particularly when opportunities to shoot or attack the net present themselves.

“I think I could probably shoot a bit more. I think probably, depending on who I’m playing with, I could definitely create some more O-zone time and get in front of the net a little more and create some more opportunities that way.”

The admission is significant because Danielson has long been regarded as a responsible two-way center rather than a player who routinely takes offensive risks.

While that defensive awareness is valuable, Detroit didn’t select him ninth overall simply to become a dependable fourth-line forward. The organization believes he possesses enough offensive ability to develop into a more complete player.

Danielson’s AHL Numbers Point to More Offense

Danielson has demonstrated that potential in the American Hockey League. During the 2024-25 season with the Grand Rapids Griffins, he recorded 12 goals and 27 assists in 71 games.

He followed that performance with three goals and 12 assists in 18 AHL games during the 2025-26 season before an injury ended his campaign prematurely. The Griffins’ season review of Danielson notes he missed 31 regular-season games and the entire postseason while rehabbing a lower-body injury.

Those numbers show why McLellan believes Danielson can contribute more offensively, even if the transition to the NHL remains challenging.

Sep 21, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Detroit Red Wings forward Nate Danielson (29) skates against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Red Wings Need More From Their Young Players

Detroit’s early-season struggles have made player development an especially important storyline.

The Red Wings entered Thursday with a 1-3-2 record, despite receiving encouraging contributions from youngsters such as Emmitt Finnie and Michael Brandsegg-Nygård.

As we detailed following Detroit’s 6-3 loss to Seattle, Brandsegg-Nygård and defenseman William Wallinder each scored their first career NHL goals. Their emergence has provided some encouragement during an otherwise frustrating opening stretch.

Danielson doesn’t necessarily need to start scoring at the same pace as Detroit’s top offensive players, but becoming more dangerous with the puck would provide a welcome boost to the bottom six.

The challenge is finding that offense without abandoning the responsible defensive habits that helped him reach the NHL in the first place.

What Detroit Wants From Danielson Next

McLellan’s comments also make it clear that the coaching staff isn’t simply looking at Danielson’s point totals. They want to see him actively creating chances, getting to dangerous areas, and making life more difficult for opposing defenders.

For a player trying to establish himself in the NHL, those details can ultimately determine whether he earns additional responsibility.

The Red Wings clearly believe Danielson belongs at this level, or he wouldn’t have made the team out of training camp. But McLellan has now publicly challenged him to show that he deserves more than a limited role.

And with Detroit desperately needing more consistent offense, the former first-round pick has an opportunity to prove his coach right.