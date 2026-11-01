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Todd McLellan Sends Blunt Warning After Red Wings’ Stunning Collapse

DSN featured image: TODD MCLELLAN — Sends a Warning
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The Detroit Red Wings appeared to be cruising toward their third consecutive victory Saturday afternoon. Instead, they delivered one of their most frustrating losses of the young season.

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Detroit squandered a two-goal third-period lead in a stunning 5-4 loss to the St. Louis Blues at Little Caesars Arena, surrendering three unanswered goals in just 4:38.

And afterward, head coach Todd McLellan made it clear that what happened was unacceptable.

His biggest concern wasn’t the final score. It was how quickly his team abandoned the habits that had put it in position to win.

NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Calgary Flames
Oct 24, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan on his bench against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Todd McLellan Calls Out Red Wings Following Collapse

McLellan didn’t blame bad luck or an unfortunate bounce for Detroit’s defeat. Instead, he pointed directly to his team’s execution and attention to detail.

“We got sloppy,” McLellan said following Saturday’s loss. “You’ve heard me use the word checking. Those checking skills, I think the intent was still there but the execution and the details in it weren’t, and we paid the price.”

Detroit had dominated long stretches of the game, holding St. Louis to just nine shots through the first two periods.

The Red Wings even built a 3-1 lead before Jimmy Snuggerud scored late in the second period to cut the deficit to one.

Then, when Emmitt Finnie scored a power-play goal early in the third to make it 4-2, everything appeared to be under control.

But that confidence didn’t last.

The Blues scored three times in less than five minutes, including two goals just 18 seconds apart, turning what should have been a comfortable Detroit victory into a regulation defeat.

McLellan Warns Against Getting Too Comfortable

McLellan believes his team may have started believing the game was already won.

“Maybe this is good for us,” McLellan said while discussing the lesson Detroit must learn. “We started to feel comfortable. We still know what we need to do. We have to do it.”

That’s a significant admission from a coach whose team had been playing some of its best hockey before Saturday’s collapse.

Thursday’s Progress Unravels in One Period

Just two days earlier, the Red Wings defeated Chicago 4-1 behind Viktor Arvidsson’s hat trick, providing an emotional victory amid the ongoing Dylan Larkin situation.

As we covered following Thursday’s win, McLellan had praised his players for coming together and remaining focused despite the distractions surrounding the organization.

Saturday demonstrated just how quickly that progress can unravel.

Detroit received goals from J.T. Compher, Keegan Kolesar, Lucas Raymond, and Finnie. But four goals were not enough once the third period got away from them.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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