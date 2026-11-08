The Detroit Red Wings suffered another frustrating defeat Saturday night, but head coach Todd McLellan wasn’t putting all the blame on his players.

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Following Detroit’s embarrassing 4-0 loss to the Colorado Avalanche, McLellan made it clear that he wasn’t pleased with the officiating, particularly the penalties that weren’t called against Colorado.

And considering how quickly Saturday’s game spiraled out of control, it’s not difficult to understand his frustration.

Todd McLellan Questions NHL Officiating

Detroit actually came out playing some pretty good hockey, outshooting Colorado 13-5 in the opening period. Unfortunately, everything changed when the Red Wings found themselves repeatedly heading to the penalty box during the second.

McLellan pointed out that his team was whistled for five penalties in approximately 10 minutes, forcing Detroit’s penalty killers to spend extended time on the ice. Meanwhile, Colorado’s dangerous offensive players were given repeated opportunities to attack with the man advantage.

McLellan wasn’t arguing that every penalty against Detroit was undeserved, but he believed the officiating lacked consistency. Following the game, he acknowledged that some calls were legitimate before offering a pointed criticism.

“It was the ones that weren’t called that were concerning for me,” McLellan said.

That’s a pretty significant statement from Detroit’s head coach, particularly after watching Colorado capitalize on three of its five power-play opportunities. McLellan clearly felt the Avalanche benefited from situations in which Detroit wasn’t receiving the same treatment.

Penalties Completely Changed the Game

According to the official game recap, Martin Necas opened the scoring on the power play midway through the second period. Nathan MacKinnon added another power-play goal less than three minutes later, and a scoreless game had become a 2-0 Colorado advantage.

Necas scored again in the third before Cale Makar delivered Colorado’s third power-play goal of the evening. Just like that, Detroit’s promising start had turned into a 4-0 defeat.

And while the officiating clearly frustrated McLellan, he also acknowledged that his players didn’t handle the situation particularly well. The Red Wings struggled to maintain their composure as Colorado took control, making an already difficult night even worse.

That’s a problem Detroit simply cannot afford to keep having.

As previously detailed by Detroit Sports Nation, McLellan has already expressed frustration with his team’s inability to overcome costly penalties and momentum swings this season. Saturday provided another example of how quickly those mistakes can become disastrous.

Red Wings Have Bigger Problems to Fix

Let’s be clear about something: The officials didn’t prevent Detroit from scoring a single goal. The Red Wings had 27 shots on Mackenzie Blackwood and failed to capitalize on all three of their own power-play opportunities.

That continues a concerning trend for a team struggling to generate consistent offense.

As DSN previously reported, McLellan acknowledged following Thursday’s loss to Vegas that scoring goals has become increasingly difficult for his team. Saturday’s shutout certainly didn’t do anything to ease those concerns.

Detroit has now dropped three consecutive games and sits at 7-8-3 through 18 contests. With the Red Wings trying to establish themselves as legitimate playoff contenders, they cannot continue allowing frustration and special-teams struggles to dictate the outcome of games.

The Bottom Line

Todd McLellan had every right to question the consistency of Saturday’s officiating, particularly when the penalties completely disrupted Detroit’s momentum. But the Red Wings also have to recognize that questionable calls are going to happen throughout an 82-game season.

Good teams find ways to overcome those situations rather than allowing them to snowball into embarrassing defeats.

The officiating may have helped change the direction of Saturday’s game, but Detroit’s inability to respond made the outcome considerably worse. And unless the Red Wings find a way to control their emotions, stay disciplined, and generate more offense, this frustrating stretch could continue getting uglier.