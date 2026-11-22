The Detroit Red Wings suffered another frustrating defeat Saturday night, falling 3-2 to the New York Islanders at Little Caesars Arena. And while head coach Todd McLellan was pleased with his team’s effort, he wasn’t particularly happy with the officiating.

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Detroit dropped to 8-12-3 on the season despite taking an early lead on Emmitt Finnie’s first-period goal. The Islanders responded with three unanswered goals before Alex DeBrincat scored late in the third period to make things interesting.

Following the loss, McLellan pointed to a missed call that he believes contributed to New York’s second goal.

“The second (goal) was flat out too many men on the ice, so the officials missed that,” McLellan said. “But, sometimes when it’s not going well those things come back and go against you rather than for you. So, that’s where we’re at.”

It was a pointed criticism from McLellan, who has previously questioned NHL officiating during Detroit’s disappointing start to the season.

McLellan Sees Improvement, But Red Wings Still Can’t Score

Despite the loss, McLellan believed his team played considerably better than it did during Wednesday’s 4-1 defeat against Boston. Unfortunately, the biggest problem remains the same.

“I was much happier with the input into the game today than I was against Boston,” McLellan said. “I thought that we were more competitive in a lot of different areas. I thought we checked well. We kept the team to 21 shots, but the same problems arise. We were short on offense.”

That offensive frustration has become an increasingly familiar storyline for Detroit. McLellan has already acknowledged the team’s scoring problems, and Saturday provided another example of how little room for error the Red Wings have.

There was at least one encouraging development, as defenseman Albert Johansson returned to the lineup after missing nearly a month with an undisclosed injury. McLellan admitted it took some time for the 25-year-old to settle in.

“Like any injured player, not easy to come back,” McLellan said of the 25-year-old blueliner. “And with his injury, like some of the others, there wasn’t a lot of skating involved. He had to do a lot of stuff off the ice surface, so I thought the first period was a little so-so, and then he started to play. He got back up to pace and did the things he needed to do after that.”

McLellan Acknowledges Growing Frustration

The Red Wings have now lost seven of their last eight games, with six of those eight contests decided by a single goal. For a team struggling to climb out of the Atlantic Division basement, those close losses are becoming increasingly difficult to stomach.

McLellan understands what his players are going through, especially when their effort doesn’t translate into victories.

“It’s really hard on the players. They’re the ones who are digging and digging and hoping you strike water eventually. And when you don’t get it, it gets tough. So, it’s hard. It is what it is. If we put our heads in the sand and pretend it doesn’t exist, then that doesn’t help us either. We have to learn to deal with it.”

Still, McLellan wasn’t interested in pointing fingers at his players after Saturday’s performance. Instead, he made it clear that the current roster must continue working through its problems.

“This is who we have right now, and this is what we’re playing with,” McLellan said. “And we’re going to keep working hard and give it our best effort each night. I think the guys did that tonight. I can’t hold their feet to the fire for anything other than a good effort.”

According to the NHL’s official game recap, Ondrej Palat scored twice for New York, helping the Islanders extend their point streak to seven games. Meanwhile, Detroit continues searching for answers as its disappointing season rolls along.

The Red Wings will return to action Wednesday when they host the Vancouver Canucks. Whether the officiating improves or not, Detroit’s offense needs to start giving McLellan a few more reasons to smile.