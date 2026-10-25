The Detroit Red Wings had built some momentum over their previous six games, but that momentum came to a screeching halt Saturday night in Calgary. Following an ugly 4-1 loss to the Flames, head coach Todd McLellan made it clear that he was far from pleased with what he saw from his team.

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Detroit entered the night riding a six-game point streak, but costly mistakes, poor execution, and special teams struggles proved too much to overcome. Instead of making excuses, McLellan delivered a blunt assessment of his team’s performance.

“They were obviously better than us in multiple areas, like the special teams alone. I thought it was one of our poorer nights, as far as execution goes,” McLellan said.

That’s certainly not the kind of performance McLellan expected from a team that had been collecting points consistently. Unfortunately, Detroit gave its head coach plenty of reasons to be frustrated.

Oct 2, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan watches the play against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Todd McLellan Frustrated With Red Wings’ Costly Mistakes

Saturday’s game wasn’t necessarily as lopsided as the final score suggested, at least when it came to shots on goal. Detroit actually outshot Calgary 29-25, but the Flames capitalized on their opportunities while the Red Wings struggled to finish theirs.

Andrew Copp scored his second goal of the season early in the second period to tie the game at 1-1. However, Calgary responded with three unanswered goals before the second intermission, including two on the power play.

Detroit never solved Calgary’s penalty kill, while the Flames struck twice with the man advantage. For a team trying to build consistency, that kind of special teams performance simply isn’t going to get the job done.

The Little Things Detroit Cannot Afford

McLellan was particularly frustrated with the preventable mistakes that allowed Calgary to take control of the game.

“We extend a shift, we shoot one over the glass. Those are the little things our team can’t afford to do. We can’t survive those momentums. We don’t score enough,” McLellan said.

That final sentence might be the most concerning part of McLellan’s entire assessment. The Red Wings cannot afford to repeatedly give opponents easy opportunities when their own offense isn’t producing enough goals to erase those mistakes.

Red Wings Have Work to Do Before Facing Edmonton

The disappointing result dropped Detroit to 4-4-3 on the season and ended a six-game point streak that had provided some much-needed optimism. As we previously reported, McLellan emphasized the importance of preparation before Detroit’s four-game road trip, and Saturday’s performance showed why that message mattered.

The Red Wings had entered Calgary following an impressive 5-2 victory over Vancouver, a game that also featured an unexpected injury to goaltender John Gibson. Gibson returned to the net Saturday and stopped 21 shots, but Detroit couldn’t provide enough offensive support to keep the game competitive.

Now the Red Wings will attempt to finish their road trip on a positive note Monday night against the Edmonton Oilers. McLellan will undoubtedly expect a much sharper effort, particularly when it comes to puck management, discipline, and special teams.

Detroit has shown it can battle back from adversity and string together competitive performances. However, if the Red Wings want to take the next step, the mistakes McLellan called out Saturday night cannot continue becoming a regular occurrence.