The Detroit Red Wings had an opportunity to celebrate the 100th anniversary of their first NHL game with a victory over an Original Six rival on Wednesday night. Instead, they watched another promising start turn into a frustrating defeat, and head coach Todd McLellan made it clear that his team’s inconsistency is becoming a serious problem.

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Detroit jumped out to a 1-0 lead against the Boston Bruins at Little Caesars Arena before surrendering four unanswered goals in a 4-1 loss. Following the game, McLellan didn’t point to a lack of effort as the main problem, but he did make it clear that too many players are failing to contribute consistently.

Red Wings Lose Their First-Period Lead to Boston

McLellan was particularly frustrated by his team’s inability to maintain momentum throughout the game.

“When we did get some momentum, we weren’t able to sustain anything,” McLellan said. “We had a couple of lines playing fairly well, I thought, but you can’t just play two lines, and two come on and it falls off, so we went up and down in waves. We had a lot of shots that were blocked or missed the net.”

Nov 14, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Detroit Red Wings celebrate a win at the end of the game against Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

McLellan Calls Out Red Wings’ Lack of Scoring Depth

While Lucas Raymond scored Detroit’s only goal, the Red Wings struggled to generate enough offense against a Bruins team that entered the night riding a three-game losing streak. Raymond now has nine goals this season and has scored in three consecutive games, but his teammates haven’t consistently provided the necessary support.

McLellan acknowledged that even Raymond, despite creating several opportunities, had trouble getting shots through Boston’s defense.

“I thought (Raymond) maybe had the most chances out of any individual on our team,” McLellan said. “And yet, he only ends up with one shot on goal. He had six other shots that missed or were blocked. Now, you have to give the other team some credit for doing that.”

The bigger concern, however, is what happens when Detroit’s top offensive players aren’t producing. McLellan believes some of his established scoring forwards will eventually break out of their slumps, but that won’t solve everything if the rest of the lineup continues struggling.

“We have good scoring forwards that are in slumps, if you want to call them that. They’ve gone for a while. I don’t think that’ll last forever, but when we get those guys back scoring there still has to be some help from the rest of the team.”

It’s a familiar problem for a team that has struggled to find consistent secondary scoring throughout the season. Detroit has enough individual talent to create dangerous opportunities, but relying on one or two lines to carry the offense every night isn’t going to be a sustainable formula.

Todd McLellan Acknowledges Growing Concern About Standings

Wednesday’s defeat dropped Detroit to 8-11-3 through 22 games, leaving the Red Wings with just 19 points. With the NHL season already more than one-quarter complete, McLellan knows his team cannot afford to continue falling behind.

When asked about how the standings are taking shape, the veteran head coach admitted that Detroit’s position is concerning.

“This time of year, there’s separation that begins and we have to be somewhat concerned with that. We haven’t won enough games lately, but no one is letting our position slip. We’re giving what we have. It has to be better, but I don’t think we’re letting it slip.”

McLellan’s distinction is important because he isn’t accusing his players of quitting or failing to compete. He’s acknowledging that the effort hasn’t translated into enough victories, and the rest of the league isn’t going to wait for Detroit to figure things out.

Todd McLellan Turns the Red Wings’ Focus to the Islanders

The Red Wings have already experienced a difficult stretch of losses, making the next few games particularly important. But McLellan doesn’t want his players obsessing over their playoff position when the immediate problems remain unresolved.

“We’re going to have to keep competing,” McLellan said. “We can’t look at the big picture…We have to deal with today. Tomorrow we have to get better in practice. We have to get ready to play the Islanders. We can’t look at the standings or at how many points we’re in or out. For our team right now, we have to work on getting better night after night, and that’s where our focus will be.”

Detroit will have an opportunity to respond Saturday when the New York Islanders visit Little Caesars Arena. According to the NHL’s official game recap, the Red Wings managed only 21 shots on goal against Boston, another indication of their difficulty generating sustained offensive pressure.

For McLellan, the message is becoming increasingly clear: competing hard is necessary, but it’s no longer enough. The Red Wings need more players producing, more consistency between shifts, and most importantly, more wins before the standings become an even bigger problem.