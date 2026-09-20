fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
TodayTigersat CHW · 2:10 PMStarts in 2h 53m · MLB.TV, Tigers.TV, CHSNNext gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Sep 26 vs IOWA · 3:30 PM3-0Next gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Sep 26 vs NEB · 5:00 PM2-0Next gameLionsSun, Sep 27 vs NYJ · 1:00 PM1-1 · NFC North2025-26 seasonPistons0-0Latest completed season2025-26 seasonRed Wings41-31Latest completed season
TodayTigersat CHW · 2:10 PMStarts in 2h 53m · MLB.TV, Tigers.TV, CHSN

Todd McLellan Challenges Lucas Raymond

Todd McLellan Lucas Raymond
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak

Lucas Raymond has already established himself as one of the Detroit Red Wings’ most dangerous offensive players. Todd McLellan believes there is still another level waiting for him if Raymond becomes a little more selfish with the puck.

During training camp, McLellan challenged Raymond to use his shot more frequently instead of automatically looking to create an opportunity for somebody else.

DSN TVRed Wings · newest firstAll Red Wings video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video
Lucas Raymond injury Todd McLellan Lucas Raymond

McLellan Wants Raymond Firing Away

“He’s got a tremendous shot,” McLellan said during Detroit’s training-camp media availability.

That is why the coach does not want Raymond passing up quality shooting opportunities.

“If he has it, I’d rather him shoot it than defer to anybody else,” McLellan said. “Maybe Cat, that’s it.”

That final line drew a laugh, but the message was serious. Alex DeBrincat is an established goal scorer, yet Raymond possesses the release and offensive instincts to become an even greater scoring threat himself.

McLellan also compared Raymond’s shot volume with players who consistently reach the 40-goal neighborhood. The point was not that Raymond must abandon his playmaking ability. It was that Detroit needs one of its most talented forwards to recognize when creating for himself is the best play available.

A Crucial Challenge for Detroit’s Offense

Raymond’s instinct to distribute the puck has helped make him an effective all-around offensive player. However, that unselfishness can occasionally work against him when defenders are expecting the pass.

A more aggressive Raymond would force opponents to respect his shot earlier, potentially creating better passing lanes later. Shooting more could make him a more dangerous playmaker, not a less effective one.

That growth carries additional importance following Patrick Kane’s departure from Detroit. The Red Wings must replace Kane’s creativity and offensive production collectively, and Raymond is one of the few players on the roster capable of driving that effort.

Detroit will also be counting on leadership from young cornerstones such as Raymond and Moritz Seider as the organization attempts to move past another disappointing finish.

Raymond Has the Green Light

McLellan’s challenge is ultimately a vote of confidence.

The coach is not asking Raymond to reinvent his game. He is telling the young winger that his shot is good enough to become a more prominent weapon. Raymond now has the green light to trust it.

Detroit needs more goals, more assertiveness and more players capable of taking over games. McLellan clearly believes Raymond can provide all three.

The next step is for Raymond to stop deferring and start firing.

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
All Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy