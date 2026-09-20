Todd McLellan Challenges Lucas Raymond

Lucas Raymond has already established himself as one of the Detroit Red Wings’ most dangerous offensive players. Todd McLellan believes there is still another level waiting for him if Raymond becomes a little more selfish with the puck.

During training camp, McLellan challenged Raymond to use his shot more frequently instead of automatically looking to create an opportunity for somebody else.

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McLellan Wants Raymond Firing Away

“He’s got a tremendous shot,” McLellan said during Detroit’s training-camp media availability.

That is why the coach does not want Raymond passing up quality shooting opportunities.

“If he has it, I’d rather him shoot it than defer to anybody else,” McLellan said. “Maybe Cat, that’s it.”

That final line drew a laugh, but the message was serious. Alex DeBrincat is an established goal scorer, yet Raymond possesses the release and offensive instincts to become an even greater scoring threat himself.

McLellan also compared Raymond’s shot volume with players who consistently reach the 40-goal neighborhood. The point was not that Raymond must abandon his playmaking ability. It was that Detroit needs one of its most talented forwards to recognize when creating for himself is the best play available.

A Crucial Challenge for Detroit’s Offense

Raymond’s instinct to distribute the puck has helped make him an effective all-around offensive player. However, that unselfishness can occasionally work against him when defenders are expecting the pass.

A more aggressive Raymond would force opponents to respect his shot earlier, potentially creating better passing lanes later. Shooting more could make him a more dangerous playmaker, not a less effective one.

That growth carries additional importance following Patrick Kane’s departure from Detroit. The Red Wings must replace Kane’s creativity and offensive production collectively, and Raymond is one of the few players on the roster capable of driving that effort.

Detroit will also be counting on leadership from young cornerstones such as Raymond and Moritz Seider as the organization attempts to move past another disappointing finish.

Raymond Has the Green Light

McLellan’s challenge is ultimately a vote of confidence.

The coach is not asking Raymond to reinvent his game. He is telling the young winger that his shot is good enough to become a more prominent weapon. Raymond now has the green light to trust it.

Detroit needs more goals, more assertiveness and more players capable of taking over games. McLellan clearly believes Raymond can provide all three.

The next step is for Raymond to stop deferring and start firing.