The Dylan Larkin era in Detroit is officially over, and Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan is ready to turn the page. Following the blockbuster trade that sent the former Red Wings captain to the Montreal Canadiens, McLellan addressed the situation on Monday, making it clear that putting an end to the months-long saga is a positive development for everyone involved.

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While the trade officially closed the book on Larkin’s time in Hockeytown, McLellan indicated that his team had emotionally moved on well before the deal was completed. His comments echoed those of defenseman Moritz Seider, who made a telling admission about Larkin’s departure.

Now, rather than continuing to answer questions about their former captain, McLellan and the Red Wings can concentrate on the players who are committed to moving forward with the organization. Judging by McLellan’s comments, that closure was long overdue.

Oct 24, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan on his bench against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Todd McLellan Ready to Move Forward

Speaking to reporters following Monday’s practice, McLellan explained why completing the trade was important for everyone involved. He also acknowledged the importance of knowing what assets the organization has acquired in return.

“Players, coaches, managers, agency, Dylan, it’s good that it’s over and everybody can move on,” McLellan said, via Ansar Khan of MLive. “And I think that, quite frankly, our group has moved on from the time that he left. I think after the Edmonton game, we had already moved on. But to put closure to it is a good thing. And to know what’s coming back and to have assets to move forward and try and build the team up again is an important thing.”

The Red Wings received Kirby Dach, Samuel Montembeault, highly regarded prospect Michael Hage and multiple draft picks in the blockbuster deal with Montreal. Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has already indicated that the Red Wings are not entering another rebuild.

McLellan Opens Up About Relationship With Dylan Larkin

Despite everything that transpired over the past several months, McLellan insisted that he had a good relationship with Larkin. He also revealed details of a private conversation the two had before training camp, when it became apparent that Larkin’s trade request would not immediately be granted.

“I consider my relationship with Dylan a real good one,” McLellan said. “I appreciated what he did when he was playing for us. When the summer came around and he asked for his trade, it was when our organization was in flux a little bit. Then we come back and we don’t have a manager.

“I remember basically sitting down with him and saying, ‘I don’t think you’re getting traded before training camp,’ so let’s get a plan together and maybe it changes. So I give him credit, he came back and the team welcomed him. But for some reason after that Edmonton trip, it was done and we never really got to sit and talk again.”

Todd McLellan Turns the Page After the Dylan Larkin Trade

Perhaps the most revealing part of McLellan’s comments is that he and Larkin never really had another opportunity to sit down and talk after the Edmonton trip. Despite their previously positive relationship, circumstances had clearly changed.

What’s done is done, and McLellan isn’t interested in dwelling on the past. The Red Wings have plenty of work to do, and their head coach is understandably more interested in what comes next than what could have been.