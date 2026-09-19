Todd McLellan Drops Major Nate Danielson Roster Revelation

Nate Danielson was not merely competing for a roster spot during the Detroit Red Wings’ previous training camp. According to head coach Todd McLellan, the former first-round pick had effectively earned one before an injury changed his trajectory.

“I hope that he has the same type of training camp he had last year because he would have been on our team,” McLellan said, according to Detroit Hockey Now.

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A wrist injury interrupted Danielson’s camp and forced him to begin the season in Grand Rapids once he was healthy enough to play. He eventually reached Detroit in November, recording two goals and five assists across 27 NHL games. A stress fracture later ended his season in February.

Now healthy, Danielson has another chance to finish what he started. This time, however, simply playing responsible hockey may not be enough.

Danielson Must Create More Offense

Danielson’s defensive awareness has never been the primary concern. Coaches trust his positioning, decision-making and commitment away from the puck.

The next step is learning when to attack.

“He’s very responsible,” Grand Rapids Griffins head coach Dan Watson said. “Maybe sometimes too responsible, and that sometimes can hurt you.”

That is the challenge facing Danielson. Playing safely and playing effectively are not always the same thing.

A young center who constantly chooses the low-risk option may avoid glaring mistakes, but he can also pass up opportunities to carry the puck through traffic, attack the middle of the ice or extend an offensive possession. Detroit does not need Danielson to abandon the habits that earned its trust. It needs him to become more assertive without losing them.

Danielson acknowledged that his finishing must improve.

“I feel like finishing is definitely one thing that I kind of need to bear down on,” Danielson said. “I felt like last year I lacked that at times.”

A Real Opportunity in Detroit

McLellan believes Danielson is better equipped to compete for a permanent role after another year of physical and professional development.

“Last year, when he got here, he performed really well,” McLellan said. “He didn’t quite hold on to it, but he’s older, stronger, more experienced, and our job is to help him.”

Danielson also understands that creating offense does not require forcing plays on every shift.

“I think it’s just kind of picking and choosing your spots,” he said. “That tends to be the case sometimes, but I think that’s just kind of the more comfortable you get at the NHL level, the more comfortable you’ll be to kind of pick and choose those spots.”

The opportunity is significant. Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has already made it clear that Detroit is not interested in beginning another rebuild. The organization needs young players capable of helping it immediately, particularly down the middle.

Danielson Controls His Next Step

Danielson’s first camp under McLellan showed that he was already close enough to make the roster. His defensive reliability gave him a strong foundation, but his offensive initiative will help determine whether he stays this time.

Watson saw progress before Danielson’s season ended.

“I just think it was his willingness to go to the net,” Watson said. “His willingness to create some more offense around the net. That’s what he was asked to do last year, and he started to do that with us before he got injured.”

The Red Wings are entering a season in which Moritz Seider has said they cannot afford to waste another year. Danielson can help by turning his dependable game into a more dangerous one.

“What a great opportunity sitting in front of him,” McLellan said.

Danielson was close enough before the injury. Now he must prove that he can do more than avoid mistakes. He must help create the plays that win games.