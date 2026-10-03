Dylan Larkin knew there was a chance Red Wings fans would let him hear it Friday night. He chose to walk onto the Detroit bench anyway.

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After Larkin was booed during Opening Night introductions at Little Caesars Arena, Todd McLellan revealed an important detail about the uncomfortable scene: Larkin wanted to participate in the ceremony. The injured former captain could have remained out of sight, but he instead chose to stand alongside his teammates and accept whatever reaction came from the crowd.

That reaction was unmistakable, as Red Wings fans booed Larkin when he was introduced before Detroit’s season opener against the New York Rangers. The reception followed an offseason in which Larkin requested a trade after the franchise missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a 10th consecutive season.

McLellan made clear afterward that Detroit did not force Larkin into the spotlight. Larkin made the choice himself.

Dylan Larkin Chose to Face the Crowd

McLellan explained that participating in the Opening Night ceremony mattered to Larkin because he remains part of the team. Avoiding the introductions might have spared Larkin an uncomfortable moment, but it also would have separated him from his teammates.

“Dylan being part of the team, he wanted to be out there for the ceremony. Obviously he’s got to live with the ramifications of asking for a trade. It’s not comfortable for anybody, I feel bad for him. I do,” McLellan said.

That is an important piece of context surrounding what happened Friday. Larkin had every reason to understand that the reception might be hostile after requesting a trade from the only NHL franchise he has ever represented, yet he still chose to stand there and hear it.

There is something to be said for that.

McLellan Doesn’t Ignore the Consequences

McLellan’s response was also notable because he didn’t criticize the fans or pretend Larkin’s offseason decision came without consequences. His use of the word “ramifications” acknowledged the obvious reality that requesting a trade changed Larkin’s relationship with at least some of the people who spent years cheering for him.

Larkin requested a trade during the offseason and later lost the captaincy he had held since 2021. The Red Wings have not publicly disclosed the substance of their ongoing conversations with him, and interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has kept Larkin’s current trade position private while emphasizing Detroit’s immediate priority of getting Larkin healthy.

The possibility of an eventual trade has not disappeared, either. Recent developments surrounding Larkin’s list of acceptable trade destinations could give Detroit additional flexibility if Horcoff eventually receives an offer he believes makes sense.

None of that made Friday night comfortable. McLellan wasn’t interested in pretending otherwise.

Larkin Could Have Avoided the Moment

There is another part of this story that deserves attention.

Larkin wasn’t playing Friday because of the upper-body injury that has kept him out since training camp began. He therefore had an easy opportunity to avoid one of the most awkward public moments of his Red Wings career.

Instead, he chose to participate.

Larkin has been making progress toward returning to the lineup, and McLellan previously ruled him out of Detroit’s first two games while leaving open the possibility that he could return Tuesday against Ottawa. Until then, Larkin can only practice, recover and wait for his first opportunity to answer the crowd with his play.

Friday offered something different.

It offered Larkin the opportunity to hide from an uncomfortable situation, and he declined it.

The Bigger Test Comes Next

Standing through boos requires something from a player. Playing through them will require considerably more.

Larkin has spent his entire NHL career in Detroit, and his history with the organization stretches back to being selected in the first round of the 2014 NHL Draft. The Michigan native eventually became captain and the face of the franchise, which helps explain why his trade request landed differently than it would have for an ordinary player.

That history hasn’t disappeared because of one offseason decision. Neither has the frustration surrounding that decision.

The real test will come when Larkin skates onto the Little Caesars Arena ice in uniform again. Fans who booed him Friday will have another choice to make, and Larkin will finally have the opportunity to influence that decision with something other than words.

For now, McLellan’s revelation adds an important piece to the Opening Night story.

Larkin knew what might be waiting for him.

He went out there anyway.