The Dylan Larkin saga has followed the Detroit Red Wings everywhere since the offseason. His trade request, removal as captain and increasingly complicated relationship with the fanbase have turned almost everything involving Larkin into a referendum on what happened between him and the organization.

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Todd McLellan sounds ready for everyone to move on.

After Larkin returned to the lineup Tuesday night, scored a goal, added an assist and helped Detroit beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3, McLellan delivered perhaps his clearest message yet about the drama surrounding his former captain. The Red Wings coach acknowledged what happened, but he also made it obvious that he doesn’t want the story consuming his team indefinitely.

Todd McLellan: ‘It’s Enough Already’

Larkin’s season debut came with plenty of baggage attached. Detroit fans booed him whenever he touched the puck early in the game, providing an immediate reminder that frustration over his offseason trade request hasn’t disappeared.

McLellan, however, focused on what happened once the puck dropped. Larkin competed, produced offensively and became involved physically when tensions increased between Detroit and Ottawa.

“Sometimes you just need to get back to playing hockey,” McLellan said. “Like, what happened, happened, and all this stuff, it’s enough already. Just go play hockey, and that’s what he did.”

That is about as direct as McLellan could be without explicitly telling everyone to stop talking about the situation. Detroit’s coach isn’t pretending the offseason never happened, but his message appears to be that constantly reopening it isn’t going to help the Red Wings win hockey games.

Larkin Gave McLellan Exactly What He Wanted

If McLellan wanted Larkin to put everything else aside and simply play, Tuesday was a pretty good demonstration of what that looks like. Larkin scored Detroit’s first go-ahead goal of the season, later added an assist and finished the night as the game’s No. 1 star.

He also refused to disappear when the game became heated. Late in the second period, Larkin went after Ridly Greig following a hit on Alex DeBrincat, leading to a larger confrontation between the teams.

“He’s a hockey player,” McLellan said while evaluating Larkin’s performance. “Once he puts the equipment on, he just goes and plays hockey. Had an impact on the game. I think he played with his heart on his sleeve, which is a real good thing for him. He needed to do that tonight, and he did it.”

McLellan’s choice of words matters. Rather than praising Larkin only for the goal and assist, he highlighted the emotion and competitiveness that surrounded his performance.

Red Wings Teammates Rally Around Larkin

The fan reaction remains complicated, but McLellan offered an important glimpse into what was happening on Detroit’s bench. According to the coach, Larkin’s teammates were firmly behind him throughout the night.

“I can tell you on the bench his teammates were rallying around him,” McLellan said. “They believe we’re a better team with him than without him, and the rest of the group was happy for him, so it was a team win, and Dylan did what Dylan needed to do.”

That doesn’t erase everything that happened during the offseason. Larkin himself has acknowledged that rebuilding trust will require actions rather than words, and one productive game cannot resolve every issue created by a trade request from a player who had been the face of the franchise.

What it does show is that the relationship between Larkin and his teammates may be very different from the relationship between Larkin and some frustrated fans. McLellan clearly believes Detroit is better with No. 71 in the lineup, and Tuesday provided plenty of evidence supporting that position.

Winning Can Quiet a Lot of Noise

The atmosphere inside Little Caesars Arena changed dramatically once Larkin started producing. After hearing boos early, he answered by scoring Detroit’s go-ahead goal and eventually received a considerably warmer reaction when he was announced as the game’s first star.

That does not mean every Red Wings fan suddenly forgave him. It does demonstrate how quickly winning and production can change the conversation around a player, especially one as important to Detroit’s lineup as Larkin.

The Red Wings opened the season with consecutive losses and managed only two goals across those games, playing both without Larkin, who missed the preseason and Detroit’s first two games with an upper-body injury. With Larkin back between Viktor Arvidsson and Lucas Raymond, Detroit scored five against Ottawa and finally collected its first victory.

That is ultimately where McLellan appears to want the focus. The coach cannot rewrite the summer, and he cannot control how fans feel about Larkin’s request to leave.

McLellan Wants the Red Wings Moving Forward

There will almost certainly be more questions about Larkin’s future as the season continues. Until the Red Wings either repair the relationship completely or make a trade, speculation isn’t going anywhere.

McLellan’s message, however, couldn’t have been much clearer. Whatever happened behind closed doors happened, and the coach believes there comes a point when everyone involved has to stop replaying it and focus on the team in front of them.

For one night, that worked.

Larkin played with emotion, defended a teammate, produced two points and helped Detroit win. If he keeps doing that, McLellan may eventually get exactly what he wants: a season in which the hockey becomes more interesting than the drama surrounding it.