Todd McLellan Is the Favorite to Be Fired First

Todd McLellan has been the head coach of the Detroit Red Wings since the middle of the 2024-25 season. Entering the 2026-27 season, he will be under the microscope from new interim general manager Shawn Horcoff.

Detroit has missed the playoffs in each of the last 10 seasons. A season ago, the Red Wings went 41-31-10 for 92 points and finished sixth in the Atlantic Division. This is the year Detroit has to get back to the postseason, and if the Wings open slowly, McLellan is the one who answers for it.

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BetOnline.ag Puts Todd McLellan at +150

BetOnline.ag lists McLellan as the betting favorite to be the first head coach fired this season at +150. That is not a surprise given what is happening in the front office and the pressure to end the playoff drought.

Andrew Brunette of the Nashville Predators is next at +250, Ryan Huska of the Calgary Flames sits at +350, Sheldon Keefe of the New Jersey Devils is at +500, and Scott Arniel of the Winnipeg Jets rounds out the top five at +600.

Sheldon Keefe Could Beat Detroit to It

Nashville and New Jersey have postseason expectations, and Calgary may not be a good team again this season. McLellan sitting on top of the board still feels a little surprising. Keefe might be the first one out the door instead. The Devils have a new general manager in Sunny Mehta, and if New Jersey gets off to a bad start, that call could come before anything happens in Detroit.