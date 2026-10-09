Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan has made his goaltending decision for the team’s upcoming back-to-back games, and it will give fans their first opportunity to see a new face between the pipes. John Gibson will start Friday night’s matchup against the Seattle Kraken at Little Caesars Arena, while Daniil Tarasov is expected to make his Red Wings debut Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens.

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The decision provides an early indication of how McLellan intends to manage his goaltenders during the 2026-27 season. With Detroit attempting to build on its first victory and avoid falling further behind in the Atlantic Division, the coaching staff is balancing the importance of winning now with the need to keep Gibson fresh over an 82-game schedule.

Apr 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Red Wings goalie John Gibson (36) during the second period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Todd McLellan Confirms Red Wings’ Goaltending Plan

According to NHL.com’s October 9 game preview, McLellan confirmed that Gibson will make his fourth consecutive start when Detroit hosts Seattle at 7 p.m. ET. Tarasov will then take over Saturday when the Red Wings travel to Bell Centre for their first road game of the season.

That is a notable decision considering Gibson has handled every start through Detroit’s first three games. Rather than asking his veteran goaltender to play on consecutive nights, McLellan is giving Tarasov his first opportunity to establish himself in a meaningful regular-season matchup.

The decision also reflects a concern McLellan previously acknowledged regarding Gibson’s workload. As we reported in September, the Red Wings coach admitted that Detroit may have leaned too heavily on Gibson while attempting to remain in the playoff race late last season.

That experience appears to be influencing Detroit’s early-season approach. Although Gibson remains the team’s established starter, McLellan recognizes that getting reliable performances from both goaltenders could be essential to the Red Wings’ postseason hopes.

John Gibson Gets Another Opportunity to Build Momentum

Gibson enters Friday’s game with a 1-2-0 record, a 2.38 goals-against average, and a .903 save percentage through three starts. Those numbers suggest the veteran has provided reasonably steady goaltending despite Detroit’s disappointing start.

The Red Wings managed just two goals combined in their first two games, making it difficult for Gibson to overcome the team’s offensive struggles. However, Detroit finally broke through Tuesday against Ottawa, scoring five times in a 5-3 victory that gave Gibson his first win of the season.

Gibson stopped 22 of 25 shots against the Senators, while Alex DeBrincat scored twice and Dylan Larkin contributed a goal and an assist in his season debut. The performance demonstrated how much more competitive Detroit can be when its established offensive players provide sufficient support.

Friday’s matchup against Seattle presents another opportunity for Gibson to build momentum. The Kraken enter the contest with a 2-2-0 record, and Detroit will be looking to secure consecutive victories before beginning its first road trip.

The more interesting question is how often Gibson will be expected to handle the crease moving forward. After the Red Wings relied heavily on him during important stretches last season, preserving his effectiveness throughout the schedule should be a priority.

Daniil Tarasov Set for His Red Wings Debut Against Montreal

Saturday’s game will be particularly significant for Tarasov, who joined Detroit during the offseason after spending the 2025-26 campaign with the Florida Panthers. The 27-year-old signed a one-year contract worth $2 million on July 1, giving the Red Wings an experienced option behind Gibson.

As we previously reported when Detroit signed Tarasov, the 6-foot-5 goaltender appeared in 33 games for Florida last season, posting a 13-15-3 record with a 3.05 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage. While those numbers were not spectacular, Detroit clearly believes he can provide dependable depth and help reduce Gibson’s workload.

Tarasov now faces an immediate test against an Atlantic Division opponent playing on home ice. Montreal enters Friday with a 1-2-1 record, and Saturday’s matchup represents an opportunity for Detroit to earn valuable points against a team competing within its own division.

There is also an important developmental consideration for the Red Wings. Tarasov is playing on a one-year deal, meaning the organization has a limited window to determine whether he should remain part of its future goaltending plans.

A strong performance in Montreal would not settle that question, but it would provide an encouraging first impression. More importantly, it could give McLellan greater confidence in using Tarasov regularly rather than relying on Gibson to carry an excessive workload.

Red Wings Have a Chance to Establish a More Balanced Rotation

McLellan’s decision to split the back-to-back is a logical starting point, but it does not necessarily mean Detroit will use an even rotation throughout the season. Gibson remains the primary goaltender, and the team’s schedule, opponent quality, and individual performances will influence how frequently Tarasov plays.

The challenge is ensuring that Gibson receives enough rest without sacrificing the team’s opportunity to collect points. Detroit has missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for ten consecutive seasons, and another slow start would only increase the pressure surrounding the organization.

At the same time, depending too heavily on Gibson could create problems later in the schedule. The Red Wings need their veteran starter performing at his best when the games become increasingly important, particularly if Detroit finds itself competing for a wild-card position.

According to the NHL’s official game information for Saturday’s matchup, Detroit and Montreal will meet at 7 p.m. ET at Bell Centre. It will be the first of four meetings between the teams this season, making the game an early opportunity to establish an advantage in the season series.

The decision to start Tarasov against Montreal also sends an encouraging message about McLellan’s willingness to trust his backup. Rather than limiting Tarasov to an occasional appearance against a weaker opponent, Detroit is preparing to use him in a potentially important divisional matchup.

McLellan’s Decision Could Pay Off Beyond This Weekend

The Red Wings have more immediate concerns than establishing a perfect goaltending rotation, especially with injuries already affecting several important forwards. J.T. Compher, Marco Kasper, and Mason Appleton remain unavailable, forcing Detroit to make adjustments throughout its lineup.

Those absences place additional responsibility on the healthy players, including the team’s goaltenders. With Detroit still attempting to establish consistency, dependable performances from Gibson and Tarasov could help compensate for some of the challenges facing McLellan’s injury-depleted roster.

Friday’s start gives Gibson another opportunity to help the Red Wings build confidence following their victory over Ottawa. Saturday’s game then gives Tarasov the chance to demonstrate why Detroit brought him in during free agency.

The arrangement may appear straightforward, but its significance could extend well beyond two games in October. If Tarasov proves capable of handling meaningful assignments, McLellan could have the flexibility to manage Gibson more carefully throughout the season without placing Detroit at a disadvantage.

A Two-Game Test With Long-Term Implications

Todd McLellan has made his decision, and the Red Wings will turn to John Gibson against Seattle before giving Daniil Tarasov his first regular-season opportunity in Montreal. The plan allows Detroit to pursue a second consecutive victory with its established starter while providing an immediate test for the team’s new backup.

For Gibson, the priority is building on Tuesday’s win and helping Detroit establish some early momentum. For Tarasov, Saturday represents an opportunity to earn the coaching staff’s confidence and potentially establish himself as more than an occasional replacement.

The Red Wings need both goaltenders to deliver if they hope to end their playoff drought. McLellan’s first back-to-back decision suggests he understands that keeping Gibson fresh could be just as important as getting the next two points.