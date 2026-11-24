Detroit Red Wings fans won’t have to wait much longer to get their first look at Kirby Dach in the Winged Wheel. Just days after being acquired from the Montreal Canadiens as part of the blockbuster Dylan Larkin trade, the 25-year-old forward is expected to make his Detroit debut on Wednesday night against the Vancouver Canucks at Little Caesars Arena.

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Kirby Dach’s Red Wings Debut Expected Wednesday

According to MLive’s Ansar Khan, Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan revealed Monday that Dach is expected to practice with his new teammates on Tuesday before making his debut Wednesday. As reported by ClutchPoints, McLellan has not yet determined who Dach’s linemates will be.

The Red Wings have already announced Dach’s new jersey number, and now fans know when they can expect to see him in action. For a Detroit team that has lost eight of its last 10 games, the arrival of a former No. 3 overall pick provides something to get excited about.

Nov 5, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach (77) celebrates with teammate forward Juraj Slafkovsky (20) after scoring a goal against the Utah Mammoth during the third period at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Todd McLellan Excited About Adding Kirby Dach

Speaking to reporters following Monday’s practice, McLellan expressed optimism about what Dach could bring to the Red Wings. The Detroit head coach also suggested that the talented forward may have been rushed into the NHL early in his career, potentially affecting his confidence.

“I’m excited about getting him here,” McLellan told Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press. McLellan also indicated that Dach has been playing some of his better hockey recently.

Where Dach Fits in Detroit’s Lineup

McLellan expects to utilize Dach at center, although finding the right combination of linemates could take some time. At 6-foot-4 and 221 pounds, Dach brings size and skill to a Detroit lineup that suddenly has a significant void down the middle following Larkin’s departure.

Dach has registered two goals and six assists in 22 games this season and has accumulated 144 points in 328 career NHL games. Injuries have prevented him from consistently reaching his potential, but a fresh start in Hockeytown could be exactly what he needs.

Kirby Dach Gets Opportunity for Fresh Start

Red Wings interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has already made it clear that Detroit is not entering another rebuild. If Dach can stay healthy and rediscover the potential that made him such a highly regarded prospect, he could become an important piece of Detroit’s future.

Dach is playing on a one-year, $3.6 million contract, giving him plenty of motivation to make a strong impression on his new organization. Nobody should expect him to immediately replace Larkin’s production, but the opportunity to establish himself as a valuable contributor is there.

The Red Wings and Canucks are scheduled to drop the puck at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena. For Dach, it represents the beginning of a new chapter in his NHL career.