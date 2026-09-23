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TodayTigersvs WSH · 1:10 PMStarts in 2h 47m · ESPN Unlmtd, MLB.TV, Tigers.TV, Nationals.TV

Todd McLellan Makes His Expectations Clear for Michael Brandsegg-Nygård

Michael Brandsegg-Nygård Red Wings
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Michael Brandsegg-Nygård entered Detroit Red Wings preseason action with a real opportunity. Todd McLellan made clear that the rookie’s case is more than a hopeful camp storyline.

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“I expect him to play on our team,” McLellan said before Detroit’s matchup with Pittsburgh.

Brandsegg-Nygård backed up that confidence in a major way. The 2024 first-round pick scored twice and recorded eight hits against the Penguins, showing the kind of complete, forceful game that can make a young forward difficult to keep off an NHL roster. His first goal against Pittsburgh tied the game, and he later added a power-play finish.

It is still preseason, and McLellan has not announced an opening-night lineup. Still, the coach’s wording paired with Brandsegg-Nygård’s performance creates a strong signal about where Detroit sees the 20-year-old heading.

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McLellan Has Moved Brandsegg-Nygård Beyond a Typical Bubble Battle

Coaches often praise prospects for their energy, effort or development. McLellan saying he expects Brandsegg-Nygård to play for Detroit is a much stronger endorsement.

The Red Wings have already tested Brandsegg-Nygård with Carter Mazur and Nate Danielson on what McLellan called a “kid line.” That group was built to supply pace, energy and competition, but Brandsegg-Nygård has brought a physical edge that stands out even in a preseason setting.

Detroit’s roster competition is legitimate, especially after Andrew Copp noted that few roles outside the club’s top players should be viewed as secure. The question around Brandsegg-Nygård is no longer simply whether he belongs in the conversation. It is whether his play can earn him enough trust to claim a meaningful role.

Two Goals and Eight Hits Show the Role He Can Fill

Brandsegg-Nygård’s two-goal outing mattered because it came with eight hits. Detroit does not need him to become a finished product overnight. It needs him to contribute in ways that translate when the games count: pressure on the forecheck, willingness to engage physically and enough finishing ability to capitalize around the net.

The Red Wings lost a proven offensive presence when Patrick Kane departed, creating room for younger forwards to show they can provide a different kind of value. As Detroit Sports Nation recently noted, Brandsegg-Nygård’s combination of shooting and physicality gives him a chance to affect that competition.

One preseason game will not determine his season or guarantee his place in Detroit’s opening-night lineup. McLellan’s direct expectation, followed by a two-goal and eight-hit performance, has made Brandsegg-Nygård one of the most compelling roster stories in camp.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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