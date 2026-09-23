Todd McLellan Makes His Expectations Clear for Michael Brandsegg-Nygård

Michael Brandsegg-Nygård entered Detroit Red Wings preseason action with a real opportunity. Todd McLellan made clear that the rookie’s case is more than a hopeful camp storyline.

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“I expect him to play on our team,” McLellan said before Detroit’s matchup with Pittsburgh.

Brandsegg-Nygård backed up that confidence in a major way. The 2024 first-round pick scored twice and recorded eight hits against the Penguins, showing the kind of complete, forceful game that can make a young forward difficult to keep off an NHL roster. His first goal against Pittsburgh tied the game, and he later added a power-play finish.

It is still preseason, and McLellan has not announced an opening-night lineup. Still, the coach’s wording paired with Brandsegg-Nygård’s performance creates a strong signal about where Detroit sees the 20-year-old heading.

McLellan Has Moved Brandsegg-Nygård Beyond a Typical Bubble Battle

Coaches often praise prospects for their energy, effort or development. McLellan saying he expects Brandsegg-Nygård to play for Detroit is a much stronger endorsement.

The Red Wings have already tested Brandsegg-Nygård with Carter Mazur and Nate Danielson on what McLellan called a “kid line.” That group was built to supply pace, energy and competition, but Brandsegg-Nygård has brought a physical edge that stands out even in a preseason setting.

Detroit’s roster competition is legitimate, especially after Andrew Copp noted that few roles outside the club’s top players should be viewed as secure. The question around Brandsegg-Nygård is no longer simply whether he belongs in the conversation. It is whether his play can earn him enough trust to claim a meaningful role.

Two Goals and Eight Hits Show the Role He Can Fill

Brandsegg-Nygård’s two-goal outing mattered because it came with eight hits. Detroit does not need him to become a finished product overnight. It needs him to contribute in ways that translate when the games count: pressure on the forecheck, willingness to engage physically and enough finishing ability to capitalize around the net.

The Red Wings lost a proven offensive presence when Patrick Kane departed, creating room for younger forwards to show they can provide a different kind of value. As Detroit Sports Nation recently noted, Brandsegg-Nygård’s combination of shooting and physicality gives him a chance to affect that competition.

One preseason game will not determine his season or guarantee his place in Detroit’s opening-night lineup. McLellan’s direct expectation, followed by a two-goal and eight-hit performance, has made Brandsegg-Nygård one of the most compelling roster stories in camp.