The Detroit Red Wings have a special player in Moritz Seider, and head coach Todd McLellan just delivered one of the most memorable descriptions of his star defenseman yet. Following Detroit’s thrilling 4-3 shootout victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night, McLellan compared Seider to a machine that simply refuses to slow down.

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The Red Wings rallied from a 3-1 third-period deficit to earn their second consecutive victory and extend their point streak to four games. While Alex DeBrincat, Emmitt Finnie, and Lucas Raymond helped provide the offense, Seider’s relentless defensive effort drew considerable praise from his coach and teammates.

And when McLellan was asked about Seider’s performance, he didn’t hold back.

Oct 6, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider (53) handles the puck during the third period against the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Todd McLellan Compares Moritz Seider to a Diesel Truck

“What can I say? You have to be here watching it and appreciating it because he’s a machine,” McLellan said following Detroit’s victory. “He plays heavy, hard minutes. And I’ve said this before, he’s like a diesel truck. He never gets tired. He just keeps going. He sells out for his team, blocking shots. And then he goes out and does it again… It’s pretty inspiring.”

That’s some extraordinary praise from a coach who has spent decades around elite NHL players. But anyone who watched Seider sacrifice his body during Saturday’s overtime period understands exactly why McLellan feels that way.

The 25-year-old defenseman played a critical role in helping Detroit survive a San Jose power play in overtime, putting himself in harm’s way to prevent the Sharks from ending the game. His ability to handle difficult minutes, contribute offensively, and consistently make plays in critical situations continues to separate him from most NHL defensemen.

As Detroit Sports Nation previously highlighted, Seider has been one of the players attempting to set a higher standard for a Red Wings team determined to bounce back from another disappointing season. Saturday’s performance was an example of that approach in action.

John Gibson Raves About Seider’s Effort

McLellan wasn’t alone in recognizing Seider’s remarkable night, as goaltender John Gibson also praised the defenseman’s willingness to sacrifice for his teammates. Gibson, who made 31 saves before stopping all three San Jose shootout attempts, believes Seider’s commitment speaks volumes about his leadership.

“He does it all the team. I think it stands out more than 4-on-3, big blocks, but he’s back there doing that night in and night out,” Gibson said. “I think that says a lot about him and his leadership, and just being able to sacrifice every night. It takes a lot, and we know he’s going to do that night in and night out.”

Lucas Raymond Calls the Comeback a Momentum Builder

Lucas Raymond echoed those thoughts after scoring the lone shootout goal to secure Detroit’s victory. The young forward was particularly impressed with the team’s effort in overtime and what Seider was willing to do to keep the Red Wings alive.

“It’s a huge momentum builder,” Raymond said. “Get the crowd in and get the energy, and it brings us so much. It was awesome, even in overtime watching those guys battle out there. (Seider) – I don’t know how many shots he blocked, but it was awesome to see, and I think that says a lot about our team right there.”

Raymond did not have the number, but the official box score did. Seider blocked four shots, landed four hits and picked up two assists while skating a game-high 29:46 across 29 shifts.

Those comments are important because they highlight something that doesn’t always show up on a scoresheet. Seider isn’t simply producing offense or playing difficult minutes; he’s setting an example that his teammates clearly recognize and appreciate.

Moritz Seider Makes His Presence Felt at Both Ends

Seider’s impact wasn’t limited to defending, as he also played an important role in Detroit’s third-period comeback. On Finnie’s goal that cut San Jose’s lead to 3-2, Seider jumped into the rush, knocked down the puck, and helped create the opportunity for the second-year forward.

“A great play by (Seider),” Finnie said. “It started with (Alex DeBrincat). He made a good flip up the middle, a good kickout by (Seider) and I was just trying to go to the net with my stick on the ice. (Michael Brandsegg-Nygård) made a great play.”

Seider also assisted on DeBrincat’s game-tying goal with 1:33 remaining in regulation, helping Detroit erase what had been a two-goal deficit early in the third period. That combination of offensive involvement and defensive responsibility is precisely what makes him so valuable to McLellan.

Justin Faulk Helps Steady the Red Wings Blue Line

The Red Wings coach also discussed Seider’s workload while explaining the impact veteran defenseman Justin Faulk has made since arriving in Detroit. McLellan credited the way the two players handle separate defensive pairings and help stabilize the team’s blue line.

“He’s played for so long and he used to be that young guy, and now he’s mentored with a lot of different teams he’s been on,” McLellan said of Faulk. “So, coming in here and having that assignment – (Seider) takes one pair, he takes the other – it’s worked pretty well for us. He’s given us some real good nights.”

For Detroit, having Seider and Faulk capable of handling significant responsibilities gives the coaching staff more flexibility when matching up against opposing teams’ best players. That should become especially important as the Red Wings begin their upcoming trip through the Pacific Northwest and Western Canada.

As we previously reported when McLellan discussed Detroit’s leadership structure, Seider is already part of the group responsible for helping guide the team through a season of significant change. His performance against San Jose demonstrated what that leadership looks like when the pressure is on.

Detroit will visit the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday looking to extend its four-game point streak, with Seider expected to remain at the center of the team’s defensive effort. And if McLellan’s diesel-truck comparison tells us anything, it’s that the Red Wings have a defenseman who doesn’t intend to take his foot off the gas anytime soon.