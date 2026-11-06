The Detroit Red Wings played well enough defensively to beat one of the NHL’s better teams Thursday night. They received outstanding goaltending from Daniil Tarasov, limited the Vegas Golden Knights to two goals, and held a third-period lead.

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Yet, when the final horn sounded at Little Caesars Arena, Detroit was staring at another frustrating loss.

Following the Red Wings’ 2-1 defeat, head coach Todd McLellan made a comment that should concern anyone hoping this team is ready to take the next step.

“It takes a little bit more for us to score goals,” McLellan said.

That statement might be the most important takeaway from Thursday’s game.

Because while it’s easy to point toward another late defensive breakdown, McLellan’s comments highlight a much bigger issue: The Red Wings simply aren’t generating enough offense to overcome the occasional mistake.

Oct 24, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan on his bench against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Todd McLellan Knows the Red Wings Need More Offense

Let’s be clear about something. Detroit didn’t play a terrible game against Vegas.

In fact, there were plenty of positives.

Tarasov stopped 32 of the 34 shots he faced, including all 14 in the opening period. Anton Johansson finally broke the scoreless tie early in the third period, giving Detroit a 1-0 advantage.

But that lead lasted just 2:18 before Braeden Bowman tied the game.

Then, with only 1:42 remaining in regulation, Trevor Connelly scored the game-winner for Vegas.

McLellan acknowledged that Detroit had opportunities, but the inability to capitalize proved costly.

And that brings us to the real problem.

When your goaltender delivers 32 saves against a legitimate Stanley Cup contender, you should have a reasonable opportunity to win.

Detroit certainly did.

Unfortunately, the Red Wings scored just once on 26 shots and failed to convert either of their two power-play opportunities.

That is a difficult formula for consistent success, particularly against the NHL’s stronger opponents.

The Numbers Reveal an Even Bigger Concern

Thursday’s performance wasn’t an isolated incident.

Through 17 games, the Red Wings have scored 47 goals, an average of just 2.76 per game.

For comparison, the NHL average is approximately 3.16 goals per game.

According to Detroit’s 2026-27 team statistics, the Red Wings rank 22nd in the league in total goals scored.

That’s a concerning position for a team trying to establish itself as a legitimate playoff contender.

The Red Wings have talented offensive players, including Lucas Raymond, Alex DeBrincat, Viktor Arvidsson, and Emmitt Finnie. However, they haven’t consistently generated enough offense throughout the lineup.

And this isn’t the first time McLellan has identified the problem.

Following Detroit’s Oct. 24 loss to Calgary, McLellan expressed frustration with the team’s inability to overcome mistakes.

Nearly two weeks later, the same concern remains.

The Red Wings can play a disciplined defensive game, receive strong goaltending, and still come away empty-handed because they struggle to finish their scoring opportunities.

That’s not sustainable over an 82-game season.

Detroit Cannot Keep Asking Its Goaltenders to Be Perfect

What makes Thursday’s loss especially frustrating is that Tarasov did virtually everything the Red Wings could have asked of him.

He kept Detroit in the game during a difficult opening period, made several critical saves, and gave his teammates every opportunity to secure two points.

As Detroit’s recent goaltending situation demonstrated, the Red Wings have already needed to adjust with John Gibson dealing with an injury.

Tarasov has answered the challenge.

But how many times can Detroit realistically expect its goaltenders to allow one goal or fewer?

The NHL is simply too competitive to rely on that approach.

Good teams find different ways to win. Sometimes that means grinding out a 2-1 victory. Other nights, it means scoring four or five goals when the defense isn’t at its best.

Right now, Detroit has struggled to find that balance.

The Bottom Line

The Red Wings are now 7-7-3, having lost two consecutive games and three of their past four.

They’ll begin a four-game road trip Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche, another difficult opponent that will test their ability to execute at both ends of the ice.

My biggest takeaway from McLellan’s comments is that Detroit’s margin for error remains far too small.

A single defensive mistake shouldn’t automatically determine the outcome of a game in which your goaltender makes 32 saves.

The Red Wings need more sustained offensive pressure, better finishing, and contributions beyond their leading scorers.

McLellan knows it.

And until Detroit finds a way to generate more consistent offense, games like Thursday’s heartbreaking loss to Vegas could continue to become an all-too-familiar story.

The Red Wings don’t need perfect hockey to win. They need an offense capable of making sure imperfect hockey doesn’t always result in a loss.