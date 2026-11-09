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Todd McLellan Reveals Red Wings Captaincy Plan for 2026-27 Season

Todd McLellan Red Wings captaincy plan
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The Detroit Red Wings are navigating the 2026-27 NHL season without a captain, and head coach Todd McLellan has explained how the organization intends to handle leadership following the removal of Dylan Larkin from that role.

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Rather than immediately handing the captaincy to another player, McLellan believes Detroit has an opportunity to develop multiple leaders within its locker room. That approach has put additional responsibility on players such as Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond, and several of the team’s veterans.

DETROIT RED WINGS FANS ENRAGED OVER CAPTAINCY DECISION

According to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, McLellan made it clear heading into the season that not having a player wearing the “C” doesn’t necessarily mean the Red Wings lack leadership. In fact, the veteran head coach sees the situation as an opportunity for other players to establish themselves.

NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Calgary Flames
Oct 24, 2026; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan on his bench against the Calgary Flames during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Todd McLellan Explains Red Wings Captaincy Approach

As St. James reported, McLellan believes the absence of an official captain can create opportunities for different players to take on additional responsibilities.

“It doesn’t give us a leadership void,” McLellan said. “It opens the door for many others to step up.”

McLellan explained that leadership can take several forms, whether it involves a vocal presence in the locker room or a veteran helping younger teammates navigate the challenges of an NHL season. He also emphasized that a player’s influence isn’t necessarily determined by the letter on his jersey.

That philosophy has carried into the regular season, with Detroit establishing a leadership group that includes Seider, Raymond, Alex DeBrincat, Justin Faulk, Ben Chiarot, and Keegan Kolesar.

According to NHL.com’s Nicholas J. Cotsonika, the group has been meeting regularly with McLellan to discuss team performance, travel, and other locker-room responsibilities. The meetings are intended to give multiple players a voice while Detroit operates without a permanent captain.

Will Moritz Seider Eventually Become Red Wings Captain?

One player who continues to generate considerable attention is Moritz Seider, who already serves as an alternate captain alongside Lucas Raymond. Many fans believe the young defenseman is the obvious choice to eventually inherit the role previously held by Larkin.

However, the organization has not announced when a permanent captain will be selected, and McLellan’s current approach doesn’t establish Seider as the eventual choice.

As previously reported, McLellan has emphasized that distributing responsibilities across several players could ultimately strengthen the team. For now, Detroit appears committed to allowing that leadership structure to develop rather than rushing to name one individual.

The ultimate decision is also connected to Detroit’s ongoing search for permanent hockey operations leadership, with owner Chris Ilitch previously indicating that the next president of hockey operations would have a significant voice in the captaincy decision. NHL.com

The Red Wings may eventually decide that Seider, Raymond, or another player is ready to wear the “C.” Until then, McLellan’s message is that leadership should be demonstrated through actions rather than simply assigned through a title.

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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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