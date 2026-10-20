Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan is not treating the team’s first extended road trip of the season as a break from the grind. He wants his group ready the moment it arrives, starting Tuesday night in Seattle.

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“We’ve spent one night in a hotel all year basically, because our exhibition games are day of,” McLellan said following Monday’s practice at BELFOR Training Center. “It’ll be nice to get away. We talk about bonding, team building and stuff like that. They’ll have their dinners, establish a routine on the road. There’ll be some fun, some laughs too. But it’s still a working trip, and we’ve got to be prepared to go starting in Seattle.”

Four Games Across the Pacific Northwest and Western Canada

The Red Wings face the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, Oct. 20, with puck drop scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET at Climate Pledge Arena. From there they visit the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, the Calgary Flames on Saturday and the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. It is a sharp change of routine for a team that played seven of its first eight games on home ice.

Detroit (3-3-2, eight points) leaves town on a four-game point streak. Seattle is 5-3-1 with 11 points, three more than Detroit has banked through eight games, per the NHL standings. The Red Wings handled Western Conference opponents well a season ago, going 19-10-3 overall and 10-4-2 on the road against them.

Todd McLellan Takes His Team Away From the Noise

The trip also pulls the Red Wings out of a building where one unresolved question has followed them since training camp. Dylan Larkin asked for a trade in the offseason and is no longer the captain; the team said it would open the season without one and revisit the situation once new hockey operations leadership is in place. That search is still running, and the decision on Larkin may land before the next hockey boss does.

Andrew Copp Wants a Happy Flight Home

Center Andrew Copp sees more in a road win than two points in the standings.

“You’re always excited to get together with the group, get some team bonding and get on the plane,” Copp said. “I feel like you go into another team’s arena and win, you have a happy flight right after. There’s a lot of confidence and good vibes that can go along with that, so hopefully we can take advantage of the trip and make the most of it.”

Detroit travels short-handed. Marco Kasper (upper body) and Mason Appleton (undisclosed) are staying home, while J.T. Compher (undisclosed) is on the trip after skating with the group the past week. In goal, McLellan committed only to the opener: Daniil Tarasov starts against the Kraken, and the rest of the rotation will be decided as the fatigue of travel sets in.

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