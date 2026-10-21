Todd McLellan did not spend his postgame on the comeback. Asked about the hole the Detroit Red Wings dug in Seattle on Tuesday night, the head coach pointed at his own room rather than the Kraken.

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“I thought we put ourselves in a situation where we got frustrated (in the first two periods). That was taking a lot of energy out of our game. We weren’t connected, we were upset, for lack of a better term, with our play,” McLellan told reporters after the game. “We talked about it between the second and third and got a goal, and that broke the ice for us, so then we started coming back.”

Detroit trailed the Seattle Kraken 3-0 after two periods, scored three times in the third, and then lost in a shootout. The final score was 4-3.

Todd McLellan’s Red Wings Managed 11 Shots in Two Periods

The number underneath that answer is 11. That is how many shots Detroit put on net through two periods, seven in the first and four in the second. Little was getting through, and nothing was getting through cleanly.

Whatever was said between the second and third period took hold. Detroit put 13 shots on goal in the third and one more in overtime, 14 in all, and the three third-period goals were enough to pull a point out of the night. The Red Wings sit at 3-3-3 with nine points. Seattle is 6-3-1 with 13.

Four Road Games, and One Already Spent

Tuesday was the first stop on a four-game road trip, and it took Detroit two periods to turn up for it. The trip continues Thursday, Oct. 22 in Vancouver, with puck drop scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.