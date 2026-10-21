fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
Next gameRed WingsThu, Oct 22 at VAN · 10:00 PM3-3Next gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Oct 24 vs IU · 12:00 PM4-2Next gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Oct 24 at UCLA · 3:30 PM2-5Next gameLionsSun, Oct 25 vs GB · 4:25 PM3-2 · NFC North2025-26 seasonPistons1-0Latest completed season2026 seasonTigers76-86Latest completed season
Next gameRed WingsThu, Oct 22 at VAN · 10:00 PM3-3

Todd McLellan Explains the Hole Detroit Dug in Seattle

Todd McLellan, head coach of the Detroit Red Wings
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak

Todd McLellan did not spend his postgame on the comeback. Asked about the hole the Detroit Red Wings dug in Seattle on Tuesday night, the head coach pointed at his own room rather than the Kraken.

DSN TVRed Wings · newest firstAll Red Wings video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

“I thought we put ourselves in a situation where we got frustrated (in the first two periods). That was taking a lot of energy out of our game. We weren’t connected, we were upset, for lack of a better term, with our play,” McLellan told reporters after the game. “We talked about it between the second and third and got a goal, and that broke the ice for us, so then we started coming back.”

Detroit trailed the Seattle Kraken 3-0 after two periods, scored three times in the third, and then lost in a shootout. The final score was 4-3.

Todd McLellan’s Red Wings Managed 11 Shots in Two Periods

The number underneath that answer is 11. That is how many shots Detroit put on net through two periods, seven in the first and four in the second. Little was getting through, and nothing was getting through cleanly.

Whatever was said between the second and third period took hold. Detroit put 13 shots on goal in the third and one more in overtime, 14 in all, and the three third-period goals were enough to pull a point out of the night. The Red Wings sit at 3-3-3 with nine points. Seattle is 6-3-1 with 13.

Four Road Games, and One Already Spent

Tuesday was the first stop on a four-game road trip, and it took Detroit two periods to turn up for it. The trip continues Thursday, Oct. 22 in Vancouver, with puck drop scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.

Picture of Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
All Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or subscribe with Google

Both options use the subscription checkbox above. Google sign-in alone does not subscribe you.

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy