The Detroit Red Wings scored four goals Tuesday night, received seven points from their second line, and got 32 saves from John Gibson. Somehow, they still found a way to lose, and head coach Todd McLellan made it clear afterward that some of Detroit’s most damaging mistakes were exactly what his team had prepared to avoid.

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Following the Red Wings’ 5-4 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils at Little Caesars Arena, McLellan expressed frustration with his team’s puck management and defensive execution. Detroit fell to 1-3-2 on the season, and the head coach’s comments suggested the problem wasn’t simply a lack of effort, but a failure to follow the game plan.

Feb 28, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan looks on against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Todd McLellan Calls Out Red Wings for Ignoring Game Plan

The Red Wings appeared to have momentum early in the second period when Michael Brandsegg-Nygård scored at 1:43 to give Detroit a 2-1 lead. New Jersey answered with three goals before the intermission, with only an Alex DeBrincat equalizer at 15:10 in between, taking advantage of defensive breakdowns that left McLellan frustrated.

Following the game, McLellan explained where things went wrong.

“The second period, we mismanaged the puck. They got in behind us, which was clearly part of our game plan. We weren’t going to do that, but we did, and that cost us.”

Those comments should concern Red Wings fans because McLellan wasn’t describing an unexpected adjustment by New Jersey. Detroit had specifically prepared to prevent the Devils from getting behind its defense, yet the Red Wings failed to execute that part of their game plan.

For a team already struggling to establish consistency, that distinction matters. Making a mistake against a talented opponent is one thing, but repeatedly putting yourself in situations you specifically planned to avoid is another problem entirely.

Red Wings Waste Outstanding Offensive Performance

What makes Tuesday’s loss particularly frustrating is that Detroit’s offense finally showed signs of life. Alex DeBrincat scored twice and added an assist, while Emmitt Finnie and Brandsegg-Nygård each recorded a goal and an assist.

All three players finished with a plus-4 rating, an impressive accomplishment considering the Red Wings surrendered five goals. Detroit’s second line demonstrated the speed, physicality, and offensive creativity McLellan has been searching for, but those contributions weren’t enough to overcome mistakes elsewhere.

The game’s decisive sequence came just 1:19 into overtime when a Detroit turnover in the offensive zone helped spring Jack Hughes for the winning breakaway. It was another costly puck-management mistake, reinforcing the concern McLellan had expressed about his team’s second-period execution.

Detroit’s goaltending situation had already generated considerable discussion following McLellan’s decision to start Gibson over Daniil Tarasov, but Tuesday’s performance demonstrated why the team’s problems cannot be placed entirely on its goaltenders. Gibson made 32 saves, yet Detroit’s defensive mistakes continued to create dangerous opportunities for New Jersey.

McLellan’s Frustration Goes Beyond One Loss

The Red Wings have now earned points in consecutive games, but their 1-3-2 record is hardly the beginning McLellan envisioned. Detroit has shown flashes of being competitive, only to undermine those performances with breakdowns at critical moments.

McLellan acknowledged the team’s inconsistency after the loss, calling Detroit “a work in progress” that has struggled to put together a complete performance. His assessment reflects the challenge facing a team that has displayed offensive promise without consistently pairing it with sound defensive hockey.

The bigger concern is that Detroit’s struggles are developing while the organization is already dealing with significant uncertainty. McLellan recently acknowledged that the team’s off-ice distractions have become another challenge, making it even more important for his players to execute when they step onto the ice.

Against New Jersey, the Red Wings demonstrated that they have players capable of producing offense at a high level. What they have yet to prove is that they can consistently combine that production with the discipline and defensive awareness required to win close games.