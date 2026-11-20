The Detroit Red Wings are getting some much-needed help on the blue line, and head coach Todd McLellan has also made his decision regarding Saturday’s starting goaltender.

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With Detroit preparing to host the New York Islanders at Little Caesars Arena, McLellan confirmed Friday that John Gibson will get the start in goal, while defenseman Albert Johansson will return to the lineup after missing nearly a month.

According to Ansar Khan of MLive, Johansson is set to play for the first time since October 24, giving Detroit another healthy option on a defensive unit that has dealt with injuries in recent weeks.

It’s an encouraging development for a Red Wings team looking to get back on track following Wednesday’s disappointing 4-1 loss to the Boston Bruins.

Oct 20, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Albert Johansson (20) skates with the puck against the Seattle Kraken during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Albert Johansson Finally Set to Return for Red Wings

Johansson’s return is particularly welcome considering how long Detroit has been without the 25-year-old defenseman.

He has been sidelined since October 24 with an undisclosed injury, forcing McLellan to make adjustments to his defensive pairings while waiting for the young blueliner to recover.

Earlier this week, Johansson returned to practice as the Red Wings dealt with additional injuries. However, he was unable to return for Wednesday’s matchup against Boston, leaving Detroit without another regular defenseman.

Now, McLellan has confirmed that Johansson is ready to get back into game action.

The timing is important because fellow defenseman William Wallinder has also been dealing with an upper-body injury. Detroit was forced to make changes to its defense against the Bruins, including bringing Jacob Bernard-Docker into the lineup.

Getting Johansson back won’t solve every issue facing Detroit’s defense, but it gives McLellan another familiar option as the Red Wings try to establish some consistency.

John Gibson Gets the Start Against New York Islanders

McLellan also confirmed that Gibson will be between the pipes against New York, giving the veteran another opportunity to establish momentum during what has been an inconsistent start to the season.

Gibson has struggled at times, and his performance has become an important storyline as Detroit continues searching for dependable goaltending.

Daniil Tarasov entered Wednesday’s matchup against Boston with better season numbers than Gibson. McLellan gave Tarasov that start, but Friday’s announcement confirms the veteran will get the next opportunity.

Red Wings Starting Goalie Draws a Tough Islanders Test

The decision comes at an important point in Detroit’s schedule.

The Red Wings enter Saturday’s contest with an 8-11-3 record, while the Islanders are 10-6-5. New York has been the more successful team through the early portion of the season, making this another meaningful test for a Detroit club trying to climb back into the Eastern Conference playoff conversation.

Saturday’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena, and Detroit will be looking for a much better performance than the one it delivered against Boston.

For McLellan, the hope is that Johansson’s return helps stabilize the defense while Gibson provides the type of goaltending Detroit needs.

The Red Wings have plenty of issues to address, but getting an injured player back and knowing who will start in goal are two important steps toward Saturday’s matchup.