The Detroit Red Wings have a goaltending controversy brewing, and head coach Todd McLellan just made a decision that could raise some eyebrows among the fan base. Despite watching Daniil Tarasov deliver an outstanding performance in his first start of the season, McLellan is going back to John Gibson for Tuesday night’s matchup against the New Jersey Devils.

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According to Daily Faceoff’s confirmed starting goalie report, Gibson will get the start against New Jersey after a difficult outing against the Seattle Kraken in which he was pulled after allowing five goals on 15 shots. The decision comes just days after Tarasov stopped all 30 shots he faced against the Montreal Canadiens, creating an interesting debate about how Detroit should handle its goaltending situation moving forward.

Feb 28, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan looks on against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Todd McLellan Goes Back to John Gibson

Gibson entered the 2026-27 season as Detroit’s established No. 1 goaltender, but his early results have been less than encouraging. Through four appearances, the 33-year-old has posted a 1-3-0 record, a 3.43 goals-against average, and an .862 save percentage.

His most recent appearance was particularly concerning, as Detroit surrendered six goals in a 6-3 loss to Seattle on Friday night. Gibson was pulled during the second period after allowing five goals on 15 shots, forcing Tarasov into action earlier than originally planned.

Following that loss, McLellan refused to place all the blame on his goaltender, acknowledging that the entire team had contributed to the disappointing performance.

“This was a 30-man loss. Players, coaches, goaltenders, everybody.”

The Red Wings’ official game recap included McLellan’s assessment, which made it clear that Detroit’s defensive breakdowns extended beyond Gibson. Nevertheless, the veteran netminder’s individual numbers have left plenty of room for concern.

Rather than riding the hot hand, McLellan is giving Gibson an immediate opportunity to bounce back. It’s a decision that demonstrates confidence in his veteran starter, although Tarasov’s recent performance gives fans a legitimate reason to question whether Detroit should have gone in another direction.

Daniil Tarasov Was Outstanding Against Montreal

What makes McLellan’s decision particularly interesting is what happened Saturday night against the Canadiens. Making his first start in a Red Wings uniform, Tarasov delivered one of the team’s best individual performances of the young season.

The 27-year-old stopped all 30 shots he faced during regulation and overtime, helping Detroit earn a valuable standings point despite eventually falling 1-0 in a shootout. Tarasov also turned aside five of Montreal’s six shootout attempts, giving his teammates every opportunity to secure the victory.

McLellan was extremely complimentary of his backup following the game.

“(Tarasov) was outstanding. The first one that we thought slipped by him, I thought once he got over that and took a breath, he held us in early and then made some big saves when we needed. So, even in the shootout, he was outstanding there, so pretty good goaltender battle tonight between the two of them.”

Those comments, shared in Detroit’s recap of the Montreal game, make the decision to return to Gibson even more intriguing. McLellan clearly recognized the quality of Tarasov’s performance, but apparently believes Gibson remains the right option against New Jersey.

There is also an important distinction in Tarasov’s shutout performance that shouldn’t be overlooked. He did not surrender a goal during 65 minutes of hockey, with Montreal’s only successful attempt coming in the shootout, meaning he received credit for a shutout despite Detroit losing the game.

John Gibson vs. Daniil Tarasov: A Growing Red Wings Debate

Through Detroit’s first five games, the contrast between the two goaltenders has been difficult to ignore. Gibson has struggled to consistently keep the puck out of his net, while Tarasov has already demonstrated his ability to steal a point when the Red Wings aren’t generating enough offense.

Consider the difference in their most recent starts:

Goaltender Opponent Saves Goals allowed in game play John Gibson Seattle Kraken 10 5 Daniil Tarasov Montreal Canadiens 30 0

Of course, judging either goaltender solely on one appearance would be premature. Gibson has a considerably longer NHL track record, and his performance during the 2025-26 campaign was a major reason Detroit remained competitive in the playoff race.

However, the Red Wings cannot afford to ignore performance simply because a veteran entered the season as their expected starter. With Detroit off to a 1-3-1 start, McLellan needs reliable goaltending to prevent an already frustrating beginning from becoming something much worse.

The decision also raises a legitimate question about whether Tarasov deserves a larger share of the workload if Gibson continues struggling. Giving Gibson another start is understandable, but allowing the situation to continue indefinitely without considering the alternative would be much harder to defend.

Why McLellan’s Decision Matters for Detroit

The Red Wings entered Tuesday having scored just 10 goals in five games, putting even more pressure on their goaltenders to keep opponents off the scoreboard. When an offense is averaging only two goals per game, every defensive mistake becomes magnified.

Detroit’s early-season struggles have also come against the backdrop of uncertainty surrounding Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson, leaving McLellan with several significant issues to manage. The last thing the organization needs is another problem developing at one of the most important positions on the ice.

There is a reasonable argument for giving Gibson the start against New Jersey, particularly considering his experience and the importance of allowing a veteran goaltender to regain confidence. There is an equally reasonable argument that Tarasov earned another opportunity after delivering exactly the kind of performance Detroit desperately needs.

Ultimately, McLellan is choosing to trust the established starter rather than immediately reward the goaltender who produced the better recent performance. That approach could pay off if Gibson responds with a strong outing, but it will inevitably invite more scrutiny if his struggles continue.

The Bottom Line

Todd McLellan has decided that John Gibson will start against the New Jersey Devils despite Daniil Tarasov’s 30-save shutout performance against Montreal. It’s a significant vote of confidence in Detroit’s veteran goaltender at a time when his early-season numbers suggest there is considerable room for improvement.

The decision doesn’t necessarily mean Detroit has a full-blown goaltending controversy, but it certainly creates the potential for one. If Gibson delivers against New Jersey, McLellan’s confidence could be rewarded, but another disappointing performance would only strengthen the case for giving Tarasov a longer look.