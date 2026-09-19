Todd McLellan Makes Glaring Admission Regarding John Gibson

Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan acknowledged that the team may have leaned too heavily on John Gibson during last season’s stretch run.

According to Detroit Hockey Now, McLellan indicated that Detroit may have overplayed Gibson while desperately attempting to remain in the playoff race.

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That does not amount to an unequivocal confession that Detroit mishandled its starting goaltender. However, it does reveal that McLellan recognizes the need for a more sustainable plan in the crease this season.

Daniil Tarasov Must Be Ready

The solution begins with Daniil Tarasov, who must prove capable of handling meaningful assignments instead of merely giving Gibson an occasional night off.

“Our new goaltender came to Detroit real early,” McLellan said. “Embedded himself in Detroit, in the community, got his family here, so he’s comfortable with his surroundings. Our goalie coaches were able to sit and talk to him and look at his game. Very receptive to coaching, which is a nice thing.

“He’s had some really good years and then maybe other years that he’d like to have portions of them back. But we’re going to have to count on him. We are going to need both of them up and running.”

That final sentence is the important one. Detroit cannot protect Gibson by automatically giving Tarasov every easy matchup. McLellan must be willing to start his backup against quality opponents, particularly during busy portions of the Red Wings’ schedule.

A Better Workload Split

A better rotation should accomplish more than keeping Gibson fresh.

Regular work would give Tarasov a legitimate opportunity to establish a rhythm, build confidence and prove whether he can become a dependable part of Detroit’s future. It would also reduce the possibility of Gibson entering the most important portion of the season physically worn down.

That becomes especially important for a franchise whose interim general manager has declared that another rebuild is out of the question. If the Red Wings intend to chase a playoff spot, they cannot afford to treat their backup as an emergency option.

Gibson can still receive the larger share of the starts. The goal should not be a perfect 50-50 split. Instead, Detroit needs enough confidence in Tarasov to avoid asking Gibson to rescue the team every time the standings become uncomfortable.

McLellan’s Challenge

McLellan’s comments arrive during an offseason filled with substantial organizational change. Shawn Horcoff has taken over as interim general manager, questions remain throughout the roster, and players such as Moritz Seider have publicly stressed the urgency surrounding the season.

Detroit’s goaltending plan must reflect that urgency without becoming reckless.

If Tarasov earns the coaching staff’s trust, the Red Wings can keep Gibson healthier while learning whether their new goaltender deserves a longer-term role. If he does not, Detroit could again find itself depending almost entirely on Gibson when the pressure rises.

McLellan appears to understand what went wrong. Now he must show that Detroit has learned from it.