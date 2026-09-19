fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
LiveMichigan WolverinesUTEP 14 · Michigan Wolverines 312:13 - 3rdTodayTigersat CHW · 7:10 PMStarts in 1h 3m · MLB.TV, Tigers.TV, CHSNTodayMichigan State Spartansat ND · 7:30 PMStarts in 1h 23m · NBCNext gameLionsSun, Sep 27 vs NYJ · 1:00 PM1-1 · NFC North2025-26 seasonPistons0-0Latest completed season2025-26 seasonRed Wings41-31Latest completed seasonTonightSports HubTigers game center
LiveMichigan WolverinesUTEP 14 · Michigan Wolverines 312:13 - 3rd

Todd McLellan Makes Glaring Admission Regarding John Gibson

Todd McLellan John Gibson
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak

Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan acknowledged that the team may have leaned too heavily on John Gibson during last season’s stretch run.

According to Detroit Hockey Now, McLellan indicated that Detroit may have overplayed Gibson while desperately attempting to remain in the playoff race.

DSN TVRed Wings · newest firstAll Red Wings video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

That does not amount to an unequivocal confession that Detroit mishandled its starting goaltender. However, it does reveal that McLellan recognizes the need for a more sustainable plan in the crease this season.

Todd McLellan Red Wings elimination reaction Todd McLellan Red Wings Todd McLellan John Gibson

Daniil Tarasov Must Be Ready

The solution begins with Daniil Tarasov, who must prove capable of handling meaningful assignments instead of merely giving Gibson an occasional night off.

“Our new goaltender came to Detroit real early,” McLellan said. “Embedded himself in Detroit, in the community, got his family here, so he’s comfortable with his surroundings. Our goalie coaches were able to sit and talk to him and look at his game. Very receptive to coaching, which is a nice thing.

“He’s had some really good years and then maybe other years that he’d like to have portions of them back. But we’re going to have to count on him. We are going to need both of them up and running.”

That final sentence is the important one. Detroit cannot protect Gibson by automatically giving Tarasov every easy matchup. McLellan must be willing to start his backup against quality opponents, particularly during busy portions of the Red Wings’ schedule.

A Better Workload Split

A better rotation should accomplish more than keeping Gibson fresh.

Regular work would give Tarasov a legitimate opportunity to establish a rhythm, build confidence and prove whether he can become a dependable part of Detroit’s future. It would also reduce the possibility of Gibson entering the most important portion of the season physically worn down.

That becomes especially important for a franchise whose interim general manager has declared that another rebuild is out of the question. If the Red Wings intend to chase a playoff spot, they cannot afford to treat their backup as an emergency option.

Gibson can still receive the larger share of the starts. The goal should not be a perfect 50-50 split. Instead, Detroit needs enough confidence in Tarasov to avoid asking Gibson to rescue the team every time the standings become uncomfortable.

McLellan’s Challenge

McLellan’s comments arrive during an offseason filled with substantial organizational change. Shawn Horcoff has taken over as interim general manager, questions remain throughout the roster, and players such as Moritz Seider have publicly stressed the urgency surrounding the season.

Detroit’s goaltending plan must reflect that urgency without becoming reckless.

If Tarasov earns the coaching staff’s trust, the Red Wings can keep Gibson healthier while learning whether their new goaltender deserves a longer-term role. If he does not, Detroit could again find itself depending almost entirely on Gibson when the pressure rises.

McLellan appears to understand what went wrong. Now he must show that Detroit has learned from it.

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
All Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy