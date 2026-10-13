The Detroit Red Wings entered the 2026-27 season without a captain for the first time in years, but head coach Todd McLellan is making it clear that the team is not operating without leadership. Instead of immediately handing Dylan Larkin’s former title to another player, McLellan has turned to a group of veterans and young stars to help guide a franchise attempting to overcome a turbulent offseason.

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According to NHL.com’s Nicholas J. Cotsonika, McLellan has established regular leadership meetings involving several key Red Wings players, including Moritz Seider, Alex DeBrincat, Justin Faulk, Ben Chiarot, and Keegan Kolesar. Lucas Raymond is also part of that group, giving Detroit a collection of established veterans and emerging stars who are being asked to share responsibilities once associated with Larkin.

Feb 28, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan walks across the ice after their loss against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Todd McLellan Reveals Red Wings’ New Leadership Plan

The Red Wings held one of those leadership meetings Monday ahead of their matchup against the New Jersey Devils, with McLellan planning to conduct similar conversations approximately every seven to 10 days. The meetings cover everything from on-ice performance to team travel and locker-room matters, allowing players to have a direct voice in how the organization operates. Raymond was not in the room Monday because he took a maintenance day.

McLellan explained that leadership does not necessarily need to come from one player wearing a letter on his sweater.

“We’re trying to get everybody to grab a piece of it, and I think leadership comes in so many different forms.”

The veteran head coach also made an important distinction about his approach, emphasizing that Detroit can benefit from having multiple personalities take responsibility rather than expecting one individual to handle everything.

“I actually don’t mind it. It doesn’t have to be about one individual. It can be about the group.” Related coverage Todd McLellan Makes Controversial Red Wings Goaltending Decision Read more →

Those comments offer a revealing glimpse into how McLellan is approaching one of the most unusual situations the Red Wings have faced in recent memory. Rather than rushing to replace Larkin as captain, Detroit is attempting to build a leadership structure that doesn’t depend entirely on any single player.

Moritz Seider and Alex DeBrincat Taking on Important Roles

Seider and Raymond remain Detroit’s alternate captains, but McLellan’s approach extends well beyond those two young stars. DeBrincat, in particular, has emerged as an important presence away from the ice, helping organize team activities and bring teammates together during a challenging stretch.

The Farmington Hills native has helped arrange opportunities for players to spend time together outside the rink, including golf outings and a trip to Cosm Detroit to watch the Detroit Lions. Those activities might seem minor compared to what happens during games, but building relationships is especially important for a team dealing with significant organizational uncertainty.

Seider, meanwhile, believes players should take initiative regardless of whether they officially hold a leadership title. The star defenseman explained that even small gestures can help strengthen relationships inside the locker room.

“It might be the young Swedes setting up something. Just take charge of something. Do something on your own. Set something up. Do something for the guys. It can be as little as setting up coffee for everyone.”

For Detroit, that mentality represents an important shift in responsibility. McLellan wants leadership to become something every player contributes to rather than something left exclusively to the team’s most established stars.

What Does This Mean for Dylan Larkin?

Of course, the biggest question surrounding Detroit’s new leadership arrangement involves the player who previously wore the captain’s “C.” Larkin was removed as captain following his offseason trade request, creating an unusual situation in which one of the franchise’s most important players remains in the lineup without the title he had held since January 2021.

As we previously covered, McLellan has emphasized that Larkin’s teammates continue to support him despite the uncertainty surrounding his future. That support appears to remain intact, even as the organization moves forward with a different leadership structure.

DeBrincat made that clear when discussing the former captain’s ongoing role.

“Even ‘Larks.’ I mean, it doesn’t matter if he has a ‘C’ on his jersey or not. He’s still going to be the leader he is.”

That statement is significant because it suggests Detroit’s players are not viewing the captaincy change as a reason to diminish Larkin’s influence inside the locker room. Whatever happens with his trade request, his teammates still recognize the experience and leadership he brings to the organization.

Red Wings Must Turn Leadership Into Results

The challenge for McLellan is ensuring that this new approach translates into better performances on the ice. Detroit entered Tuesday’s matchup against New Jersey with a disappointing 1-3-1 record, and the organization’s ongoing uncertainty involving Larkin and unsigned restricted free agent defenseman Simon Edvinsson has created additional distractions.

McLellan has already acknowledged the impact of those distractions, but his latest leadership strategy suggests he wants players to take greater ownership of the team’s direction. Giving multiple voices a place in important discussions could help establish accountability, particularly when Detroit encounters adversity during games.

The approach also provides an opportunity to evaluate potential future captains without making an immediate commitment. Seider and Raymond remain obvious long-term candidates, while DeBrincat’s growing influence shows that Detroit has additional options within its veteran core.

For now, McLellan appears comfortable leaving the captaincy vacant and allowing the locker room to establish its own hierarchy. Whether that decision ultimately helps the Red Wings overcome their early struggles will depend on how effectively their leaders turn conversations into consistent performances.

The Bottom Line

Todd McLellan has identified a group of Red Wings players capable of sharing the leadership responsibilities once carried by Dylan Larkin. With Seider, Raymond, DeBrincat, Faulk, Chiarot, and Kolesar taking active roles, Detroit is trying to establish a new identity without immediately naming another captain.

The bigger takeaway is that Larkin has not been completely pushed aside, at least according to his teammates. He may no longer wear the “C,” but Detroit’s players still consider him a leader, and McLellan is betting that spreading responsibility throughout the locker room will make the team stronger.