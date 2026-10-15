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LiveRed WingsPHI 0 · Red Wings 07:10 - 1st

Todd McLellan’s Latest Lineup Gamble Could Backfire on the Red Wings

Todd McLellan Red Wings lineup
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Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan is shaking things up again, and his latest lineup decision carries plenty of risk. With Detroit 1-3-2 through six games and still searching for consistency early in the 2026-27 season, McLellan has moved Lucas Raymond to the third line while giving former first-round pick Nate Danielson a significant opportunity alongside Dylan Larkin.

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It’s the kind of move that could jump-start two players at once. It could also make an already inconsistent Red Wings offense even more difficult to figure out.

With Philadelphia visiting Little Caesars Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday night, McLellan is about to find out whether his gamble pays off.

NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Carolina Hurricanes
Feb 28, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan walks across the ice after their loss against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Todd McLellan Makes a Risky Move With Lucas Raymond

According to the latest projected Detroit line combinations, the Red Wings are expected to use the following forward combinations against Philadelphia:

The most surprising development is Raymond’s placement alongside Rasmussen and Copp. Detroit’s talented winger has gone 13 consecutive games without scoring a goal, including his first six appearances this season. His last goal came April 2 at Philadelphia.

Raymond has contributed four assists, but the lack of finishing has clearly become a concern. As we previously discussed when McLellan challenged Raymond to become more aggressive offensively, the coach believes his young star possesses the shooting ability to be a more dangerous offensive weapon.

Moving him away from Larkin might provide a wake-up call. However, surrounding Raymond with less offensively dynamic linemates could also make it more difficult for him to end his scoring drought.

That’s the danger in this decision.

Nate Danielson Gets His Biggest Opportunity Yet

While Raymond slides down the lineup, Danielson receives an opportunity that could dramatically change his season.

The 22-year-old, selected ninth overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, has struggled to generate offense during the opening weeks. He recorded just one assist through his first five games while averaging 9:09 of ice time.

McLellan hasn’t hidden his expectations, either. As we recently reported, the Red Wings coach challenged Danielson to elevate his performance after the young forward earned his place on Detroit’s opening-night roster.

Now Danielson gets an opportunity to prove he belongs in a much larger role. Playing alongside Larkin should provide more opportunities to generate offense, but it also comes with tougher matchups and significantly greater expectations.

If Danielson responds, Detroit could discover another legitimate top-six option. If he struggles, McLellan may find himself scrambling to rebuild the combinations he just dismantled.

Why Todd McLellan’s Red Wings Lineup Gamble Could Backfire

The biggest concern isn’t necessarily Danielson’s promotion. It’s the possibility that Detroit is weakening one of its most important offensive weapons while searching for answers.

Raymond remains among the Red Wings’ most talented playmakers, regardless of his recent inability to score. Dropping him to a line featuring two defensively responsible forwards could help stabilize that unit, but it also risks reducing his opportunities to create offense with Detroit’s most dangerous players.

McLellan is also keeping Raymond on the top power-play unit alongside Larkin, DeBrincat, Arvidsson and Moritz Seider. That suggests the coach still wants to lean on Raymond’s offensive abilities, even while changing his five-on-five assignment.

The DeBrincat-Finnie-Brandsegg-Nygård combination, meanwhile, has produced encouraging early results. The trio combined for seven points in Tuesday’s 5-4 overtime loss to New Jersey, and recent line-combination data credits the group with six goals for and just one against during roughly 48 minutes together, a rolling window that also reaches back into last season. McLellan has been blunt about why it works: “So, the speed, with two shooters, some tenacity, has worked for us so far.” It is understandable why he would prefer not to disrupt that group.

Detroit Still Needs Goals From Lucas Raymond

The Red Wings need goals, and Raymond is one of the players best equipped to provide them. Taking him away from Larkin could make a frustrating scoring drought even more difficult to escape.

McLellan is clearly trying to send a message while giving Danielson a chance to establish himself. The challenge is making sure that message doesn’t come at the expense of Detroit’s offensive production.

If Raymond remains quiet and Danielson struggles in his expanded role, this could become one lineup experiment McLellan regrets.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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