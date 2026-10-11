The Detroit Red Wings have enough challenges trying to win hockey games, but head coach Todd McLellan admitted Saturday night that the drama surrounding the organization has made his job even more difficult. Following Detroit’s 1-0 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens, McLellan acknowledged that the ongoing uncertainty involving Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson has created a distraction for his team.

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With the Red Wings off to a disappointing 1-3-1 start, McLellan is trying to keep his players focused on hockey while two major personnel situations continue to hang over the franchise.

Feb 28, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan looks on against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Todd McLellan Admits Red Wings Are Dealing With Distractions

Speaking to reporters following Saturday’s game, McLellan acknowledged the challenge of keeping his team focused amid everything happening outside the locker room.

In his postgame comments, carried in NHL.com’s recap of the game, McLellan admitted:

“I’d be lying if I said everything going on wasn’t a distraction, but we have a responsibility to each other to focus on what we can control and that’s what we do.”

McLellan also credited the players, coaches, and training staff for supporting one another and remaining committed to preparing for games despite the uncertainty surrounding the organization.

The coach’s frustration became even more apparent when the conversation continued to focus on Larkin. McLellan eventually made it clear that he was tired of repeatedly addressing the situation and did not want to discuss it further.

Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson Situations Continue to Loom Large

The Red Wings have spent the opening weeks of the season dealing with two significant storylines that have little to do with what happens on the ice. Larkin’s offseason trade request remains unresolved, while Edvinsson’s contract stalemate has left Detroit without one of its most important young defensemen.

Saturday’s game provided another reminder of how difficult those distractions have become to escape. Canadiens fans repeatedly chanted “We want Larkin,” turning Detroit’s former captain into one of the biggest storylines of the night despite neither team scoring during regulation or overtime.

Despite the outside noise, McLellan’s team delivered a much-improved defensive performance against Montreal. Goaltender Daniil Tarasov stopped all 30 shots he faced before the Red Wings ultimately fell in the shootout.

Red Wings Need to Find a Way Forward

McLellan deserves credit for acknowledging the situation rather than pretending everything is business as usual. However, the reality is that neither the Larkin situation nor Edvinsson’s contract uncertainty appears likely to disappear simply because the Red Wings want to focus on hockey.

Detroit has now lost four of its first five games, and another slow start is the last thing this franchise needs following 10 consecutive seasons without a playoff appearance. The challenge for McLellan is finding a way to keep his locker room united while the organization works through decisions that could significantly impact its future.