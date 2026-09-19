Todd McLellan Reveals Plan to Replace Kane

The Detroit Red Wings cannot find another Patrick Kane by shifting a few names on a lineup card. Head coach Todd McLellan understands that replacing Kane requires Detroit to reconstruct an important part of its offense.

Kane produced 57 points last season before returning to the Chicago Blackhawks on a two-year contract. His departure also separated him from Alex DeBrincat, with whom he had developed chemistry across multiple stops.

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McLellan explained just how important Kane was to DeBrincat’s production.

“I think Kaner was in on 32 or 36 percent of Cat’s goals, so it’s a pretty strong number,” McLellan said. “They had chemistry from years prior. They were very close around the rink. All of that’s going to change.”

The percentage was McLellan’s spoken estimate, but his larger point was clear. Replacing Kane is not only about recovering his goals and assists. Detroit must also replace the opportunities he created for its most productive scorer.

Andrew Copp Is Central to Detroit’s Plan

McLellan’s immediate response is to keep Andrew Copp alongside DeBrincat.

“Right now, it makes sense for us to keep Copper with Cat,” McLellan said. “They were our best line down the stretch last year. It wasn’t even close, really, when you look at it from an offensive perspective.”

Copp is not a direct replacement for Kane. He will not handle the puck the same way, create from the perimeter with the same patience or produce the same highlight-reel passes.

His value comes from doing the work that allows a scorer such as DeBrincat to operate. Copp can retrieve pucks, win battles, drive the net and occupy defenders. Detroit is asking him to replace part of Kane’s impact through a completely different style.

That is a more realistic plan than asking someone else to impersonate one of the greatest American players in NHL history.

McLellan Trusts Copp’s Hockey Intelligence

McLellan believes Copp’s understanding of the game makes him an important part of the transition.

“Copper is a very cerebral player, a very deep thinker about the game,” McLellan said.

“Actually, he was asking me — we’re working on something today, and he says, ‘Well, can I do this off of that?’ And I’m going, ‘Yeah, you can, but can we just keep it at this level right now so that everybody understands what we’re trying to do?’

“Copper will be a coach one day if he wants to be. He’s got that type of mindset.

“He probably didn’t have a great year as far as goals go, offense, five-on-five, but he produced with the other two in different ways. A lot of helpers, a lot of net-front stuff while Kaner and Cat were roaming around.

“Again, those three were the best we had down the stretch as a line.”

Those comments explain why Copp remains valuable even when his goal total does not satisfy fans. Detroit needs more offense from him, but his effectiveness will also be measured by the chances he helps create for teammates.

The Red Wings officially lost Kane when he signed a two-year, $16 million contract with Chicago. They did not respond by acquiring another player with Kane’s résumé after he left Detroit.

That makes internal adjustments essential.

Detroit Cannot Recreate Kane’s Role Exactly

Kane scored 16 goals and recorded 41 assists last season. His career statistics illustrate why replacing him cannot be a one-player assignment.

McLellan made no attempt to minimize the challenge.

“But it will be different for him,” McLellan said of DeBrincat. “It’ll be different for all of us. He’s Patrick Kane.”

That is the most revealing part of Detroit’s plan. The Red Wings are not claiming they have found another Kane. They are attempting to build a different offensive formula without him.

Copp must provide the interior work. DeBrincat must continue finishing without the playmaker who contributed to so many of his goals. The rest of Detroit’s lineup must collectively recover the production that disappeared when Kane returned to Chicago.

The organization has already heard Kane thank Detroit and its fans. Now McLellan must build an offense that no longer depends on him.

There is no direct replacement waiting in the dressing room. Detroit’s plan is to replace Kane through different roles, stronger chemistry and more production throughout the lineup.

That plan begins with Copp and DeBrincat. Whether it works will help determine if the Red Wings finally end their playoff drought.