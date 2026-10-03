Todd McLellan Puts Red Wings’ Top Players on Notice

Todd McLellan did not need long to identify one of the biggest challenges facing the Detroit Red Wings this season. After watching his team get shut out 2-0 by the New York Rangers on Opening Night, the Red Wings head coach made it clear that Detroit needs more players contributing offensively.

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That message applies to the entire lineup, but McLellan also acknowledged the pressure sitting squarely on the shoulders of Detroit’s most important offensive players. The Red Wings lost a significant source of offense during the offseason, and McLellan knows Detroit cannot simply hope a small group of players carries the load every night.

McLellan Says Red Wings Cannot Rely on a Few Players

Detroit managed 22 shots against New York but could not solve Dylan Garand, who entered the night with just three games of NHL experience. According to Detroit’s official postgame coverage, McLellan pointed directly to the need for scoring throughout his lineup.

“You can’t just rely on three or four guys because when they are dry, somebody else has to step up,” McLellan said. “We’ll get that from them.”

That is not exactly a complicated formula, but Detroit’s roster construction makes it particularly important. Patrick Kane is no longer around to help manufacture offense, leaving the Red Wings searching for ways to replace his production while asking their established scorers to shoulder even more responsibility.

Detroit knew that challenge was coming. McLellan previously discussed how the Red Wings planned to replace Kane’s offensive production, and Opening Night offered the first real look at what life without him could mean when the offense stalls.

Pressure Is on Detroit’s Top Line

McLellan specifically acknowledged the expectations surrounding Detroit’s top offensive group. Alex DeBrincat has already demonstrated that he can produce at a 40-goal level, while Lucas Raymond has developed into one of the organization’s most important offensive players.

McLellan laid out the math plainly in comments to NHL.com’s Swedish-language service: Detroit has a 40-goal scorer in DeBrincat and, in Raymond, a player the coach believes can reach 30 goals, with Copp centering them.

That puts considerable pressure on Raymond, DeBrincat and Andrew Copp to produce, particularly when Detroit’s power play gets opportunities. Against New York, the Red Wings went 0-for-2 with the man advantage and never found the goal that could have changed the complexion of the game.

McLellan’s comments should not be interpreted as pinning Friday’s loss exclusively on those players. His larger point was almost the opposite: Detroit cannot expect its stars to rescue the team every night while the rest of the lineup waits for something to happen.

Detroit Needs Goals From Everywhere

That is where players such as Marco Kasper, Michael Rasmussen and the rest of Detroit’s supporting cast become important. The Red Wings need goals that come from forechecking, rebounds, traffic and ugly plays around the net just as much as they need Raymond or DeBrincat creating highlight-reel chances.

Detroit actually received encouraging signs from Kasper’s line against New York. McLellan praised that group for holding onto pucks in the offensive zone and winning the board work, but eventually the Red Wings need those positive shifts to turn into goals.

The concern is especially noticeable because Detroit did plenty of things well defensively Friday. John Gibson stopped 19 of 20 shots before New York added an empty-netter, while the Red Wings entered the third period trailing only 1-0.

Detroit has already seen how quickly frustration can build when expectations are high. Fans at Little Caesars Arena made their displeasure with ownership loudly apparent during an Opening Night that ultimately ended without a Detroit goal.

McLellan Has Established the Standard

It is one game. That part matters, because nobody should determine what the 2026-27 Red Wings are after 60 minutes of hockey.

But McLellan is also not waiting until November to identify what this team needs. Detroit’s best offensive players have to produce like its best offensive players, while the rest of the lineup has to make sure the burden does not fall entirely on them.

That becomes the challenge moving forward. The Red Wings do not need Raymond and DeBrincat to score every night, but they cannot afford many nights where nobody else does either.

McLellan has already made that much clear.